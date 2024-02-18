Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin set to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot

Ashwin will be able to join the team and start bowling whenever he is required to because he was not out of the field of play because of any injury

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the Indian team once again for the third Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a statement on Sunday, February 18. Ashwin, who had left the Indian squad due to personal reasons after the end of Day 2 of the third Test against England, will be able to be with the Indian team by Lunch on Day 4. 

“We are pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue contributing to the team's cause in the ongoing Test match. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate these challenging times.,” BCCI said in a statement. 

However, Rajiv Shukla, Vice-Presindet of the BCCI had earlier tweeted that Ashwin left Team India on Day two of the Rajkot Test to be with his mother. 

Ashwin will be able to join the team and start bowling whenever he is required to because he was not out of the field of play because of any injury. Thus the umpires will most likely allow him to reintegrate with the team as soon as he is available. 

Earlier, Ashwin took one wicket in England’s first innings to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets. With Ashwin back, the Indian team would be hopeful to get England out the second time and win the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

