India vs England 1st T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

The first T20 between India and England at Eden Gardens will be available for live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

After the disappointing red-ball assignment in Australia, the Men in Blue are set to mark their return to the white-ball format, as Suryakumar Yadav-led India take on Jos Buttler-led England in the first T20 of the five-match series at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. While India have struggled in both ODI and Test cricket in recent times, the story has been entirely different in T20s, as they won 24 of the 26 games they played in 2024, including the 2024 ICC World T20 final against South Africa.
 
India have transformed their team completely post the World Cup triumph. Their new batting line-up, which includes the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, has been unleashing nightmares on opposition bowlers with its explosive batting style. However, India’s bowling unit, featuring the returning Mohammed Shami, will be under the spotlight in the England series, as it presents the perfect opportunity for them to gain some much-needed match time ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting February 19.
 
 
On the other hand, Jos Buttler-led England will also aim to get accustomed to subcontinent pitches during the India series before beginning their own Champions Trophy campaign. The English side even named their playing 11 a day prior to the game as Harry Brook who was Engald's captain in absence of Butler has been named team's vice captain for India's tour.
 
India vs England 1st T20: Playing 11 
India playing 11 (predicted): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 
India vs England head-to-head in T20s 
In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 13 wins to 11 losses.
  • Total matches played: 24
  • India won: 13
  • England won: 11
  • No result: 0 
India vs England T20 series: Full squads 
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi
 
England: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c), Jamie Smith, Phil Salt, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood 

India vs England 1st T20 live toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs England 1st T20I match take place? 
The India vs England 1st T20I match will take place on Monday, January 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
At what time will the India vs England 1st T20I live toss take place on January 22? 
The live toss for the India vs England 1st T20I will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
At what time will the live match between India and England start on January 22? 
The India vs England 1st T20I will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 1st T20I match in India? 
The live telecast of the 1st T20I match between India and England will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I in India? 
The live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and England will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

