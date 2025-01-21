Business Standard

ICC chair Jay Shah discusses cricket's Olympic future with IOC president

ICC chair Jay Shah discusses cricket's Olympic future with IOC president

Jay Shah and IOC president Thomas Bach meet to explore cricket's inclusion in LA 2028, marking a key step towards its Olympic debut and global growth

Jay Shah with Thomas Bach

Jay Shah with Thomas Bach

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICC chair Jay Shah met IOC president Thomas Bach this week in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Accompanied by ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice, Shah attended the LA 2028 International Federations seminar, focusing on strengthening collaboration between the ICC and IOC. The discussions aimed to align cricket with Olympic values and explore strategies for global engagement. Shah emphasised the transformative potential of cricket's Olympic debut, highlighting opportunities for growth and deeper fan connections. This meeting marked a key milestone in preparing cricket for its historic entry into the Olympic movement at LA 2028.
 
 
Key discussions ahead of LA 2028
 
International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah recently met International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. Accompanied by ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice, the discussions centred on areas of collaboration between the ICC and IOC as cricket prepares for its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
 
Exploring shared values 
In their first official meeting, Shah and Bach discussed ways to integrate Olympic values like excellence, friendship, and respect into cricket’s global framework. Both leaders explored strategies to leverage the LA 2028 Games to expand cricket’s fan base and foster deeper engagement with the Olympic movement.

Strategic growth opportunity 
Shah described the meeting as a significant milestone in cricket's Olympic journey. He emphasised that cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics presents a transformative opportunity for the sport. “This is a watershed moment for cricket,” Shah noted, adding that it paves the way for growth and enhanced collaboration with the Olympic movement.
 
Collaboration for LA 2028 and beyond 
The ICC chair expressed optimism about the potential for cricket’s integration into the Olympic ecosystem. He shared that discussions covered critical issues and relationship-building with Olympic officials, setting the stage for collaborative efforts over the next three and a half years. Shah noted the ICC’s commitment to working closely with the IOC and LA 2028 organisers to ensure the success of cricket at the Games.

Topics : Jay Shah ICC Olympics

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

