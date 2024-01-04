IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah started the morning of the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in an attacking manner, picking all the four Proteas wickets that fell in the first session on Thursday, January 04, 2024, at Newlands, Cape Town. Courtesy of those four -wickets, the 30-year-old Indian bowler completed his ninth five-wicket haul in his 32nd Test.





Here's how Jasprit Bumrah has performed in different nations



Jasprit Bumrah records in different Test playing nations Mat Mdns Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w In Australia 7 77 32 6/33 9/86 21.25 2.47 51.5 1 0 In England 9 86 37 5/64 9/110 26.27 2.72 57.8 2 0 In India 4 22 14 5/24 8/47 15.64 2.57 36.4 1 0 In New Zealand 2 12 6 3/62 5/101 31.66 3.08 61.6 0 0 In South Africa 8 48 37 5/42 7/74 21 2.95 42.5 3 0 In West Indies 2 15 13 6/27 7/58 9.23 2.44 22.6 2 0 source: espncricinfo

This has been Bumrah's third five-wicket haul in South Africa. Aiden Markram is the only recognised Proteas batter left at the crease after Bumrah removed David Bedingham, Kyle Verreyenne, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.