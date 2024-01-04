Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah completed his ninth five-wicket haul with four wickets in the first session on Day 2 of India vs South Africa second Test.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jasprit Bumrah started the morning of the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in an attacking manner, picking all the four Proteas wickets that fell in the first session on Thursday, January 04, 2024, at Newlands, Cape Town. Courtesy of those four -wickets, the 30-year-old Indian bowler completed his ninth five-wicket haul in his 32nd Test. 
This has been Bumrah's third five-wicket haul in South Africa. Aiden Markram is the only recognised Proteas batter left at the crease after Bumrah removed David Bedingham, Kyle Verreyenne, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

Here's how Jasprit Bumrah has performed in different nations

Jasprit Bumrah records in different Test playing nations
  Mat Mdns Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
In Australia 7 77 32 6/33 9/86 21.25 2.47 51.5 1 0
In England 9 86 37 5/64 9/110 26.27 2.72 57.8 2 0
In India 4 22 14 5/24 8/47 15.64 2.57 36.4 1 0
In New Zealand 2 12 6 3/62 5/101 31.66 3.08 61.6 0 0
In South Africa 8 48 37 5/42 7/74 21 2.95 42.5 3 0
In West Indies 2 15 13 6/27 7/58 9.23 2.44 22.6 2 0
source: espncricinfo
 
Jasprit Bumrah bowling records year-wise

Jasprit Bumrah performance over the years
  Mat Mdns Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
Year 2018 9 89 48 6/33 9/86 21.02 2.65 47.4 3 0
Year 2019 3 21 14 6/27 7/58 13.14 2.54 30.9 2 0
Year 2020 4 30 14 4/56 6/110 27.07 2.85 56.8 0 0
Year 2021 9 78 30 5/64 9/110 26.53 2.57 61.7 1 0
Year 2022 5 36 22 5/24 8/47 20.31 2.95 41.3 2 0
Year 2023 1 5 4 4/69 4/69 17.25 2.58 40 0 0
Year 2024 1 1 7 5/49 7/74 10.57 3.89 16.2 1 0

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

