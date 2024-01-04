IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah started the morning of the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in an attacking manner, picking all the four Proteas wickets that fell in the first session on Thursday, January 04, 2024, at Newlands, Cape Town. Courtesy of those four -wickets, the 30-year-old Indian bowler completed his ninth five-wicket haul in his 32nd Test.
This has been Bumrah's third five-wicket haul in South Africa. Aiden Markram is the only recognised Proteas batter left at the crease after Bumrah removed David Bedingham, Kyle Verreyenne, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.Jasprit Bumrah bowling records year-wise
Here's how Jasprit Bumrah has performed in different nations
source: espncricinfo
|Jasprit Bumrah records in different Test playing nations
|Mat
|Mdns
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|In Australia
|7
|77
|32
|6/33
|9/86
|21.25
|2.47
|51.5
|1
|0
|In England
|9
|86
|37
|5/64
|9/110
|26.27
|2.72
|57.8
|2
|0
|In India
|4
|22
|14
|5/24
|8/47
|15.64
|2.57
|36.4
|1
|0
|In New Zealand
|2
|12
|6
|3/62
|5/101
|31.66
|3.08
|61.6
|0
|0
|In South Africa
|8
|48
|37
|5/42
|7/74
|21
|2.95
|42.5
|3
|0
|In West Indies
|2
|15
|13
|6/27
|7/58
|9.23
|2.44
|22.6
|2
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah performance over the years
|Mat
|Mdns
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|Year 2018
|9
|89
|48
|6/33
|9/86
|21.02
|2.65
|47.4
|3
|0
|Year 2019
|3
|21
|14
|6/27
|7/58
|13.14
|2.54
|30.9
|2
|0
|Year 2020
|4
|30
|14
|4/56
|6/110
|27.07
|2.85
|56.8
|0
|0
|Year 2021
|9
|78
|30
|5/64
|9/110
|26.53
|2.57
|61.7
|1
|0
|Year 2022
|5
|36
|22
|5/24
|8/47
|20.31
|2.95
|41.3
|2
|0
|Year 2023
|1
|5
|4
|4/69
|4/69
|17.25
|2.58
|40
|0
|0
|Year 2024
|1
|1
|7
|5/49
|7/74
|10.57
|3.89
|16.2
|1
|0