Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pakistan played better cricket than Australia, says team director Hafeez

Despite succumbing to a 79-run series-losing defeat to Australia here on Friday, Pakistan team director Mohammed Hafeez said his side played better cricket than the Aussies in the second Test

Australia vs Pakistan, Boxing Day Test. Photo: ICC

Australia vs Pakistan, Boxing Day Test. Photo: ICC

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite succumbing to a 79-run series-losing defeat to Australia here on Friday, Pakistan team director Mohammed Hafeez said his side played better cricket than the Aussies in the second Test.
Australia captain Pat Cummins took five wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 237 runs in their second innings while chasing 316 for a win at the MCG.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We played better cricket as a team. I'm proud of that. The way the team had the courage to attack this game in the best possible way. Our batting intent was better, and while bowling, we were hitting the right areas.
"We made some mistakes that cost us the game but as a team I believe that there were a lot of positives, enough to win the game but unfortunately at the end we didn't win the game," Hafeez was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
In Australia's second innings, Abdullah Shafique had dropped Mitchell Marsh at slips when the home side was 46 for four. Marsh was 20 then.
Marsh went on to make 96 and added 153 runs for the fifth wicket with Steve Smith.
However, Hafeez defended Shafique.
"As a team, you always back your teammates if something is not going well for them. But we made this decision thinking if he's not feeling comfortable (at slips), Babar (Azam) is a better slip fielder, so why not make the change?

"He (Babar) should take the lead and go to first slip. I think that also worked out very well for me as a director because I could see the right person was doing that job. Obviously, Abdullah is also a good fielder, but he wasn't feeling confident in the slips, said the former all-rounder.
However, Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was also the Player of the Match, did not endorse Hafeez's view on the better team in the match.
"Cool! Yeah, they played well, but glad we got the win. Doesn't really matter, does it? (if Pakistan were the better team). It matters who wins at the end," said Cummins.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, toss result and streaming

AUS vs PAK Test: How lift malfunctioning stopped play after Lunch at MCG

Boxing Day 2023: History, importance, why do we celebrate, and wishes

AUS vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Zampa take Australia to win

AUS vs PAK Test: Watch how Mitchell Strac made young fan's day at MCG

IND vs SA Test: Prasidh's performance hints at India's bare bench strength

Rain washes out 2nd Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval

WTC points table: Check India, Pak, Australia, South Africa rankings here

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Captain Cummins leads Australia to 79-run win

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team Babar Azam ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon