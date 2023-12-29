Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AUS vs PAK Test: Watch how Mitchell Strac made young fan's day at MCG

Starc gifted his signed shoes to a young boy present in the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Mitchell Starc gifted his shoes to young fan at MCG during Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Photo: X

Mitchell Starc gifted his shoes to young fan at MCG during Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mitchell Starc made the day for a young fan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, December 29, 2023. He gifted his signed shoes to the boy, who flaunted them with a great selfie on social media after Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the Boxing Day Test to seal the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Why did Starc gift him the shoes?

According to Cricket Australia’s official handle, Starc, 34, was heading to the dressing room at Lunch on the Day of the second Test at the G, when he saw a young fan asking him for an autograph. It was then that Starc promised him that if Australia picked up the remaining nine wickets before the end of play and won the match, he would give him his shoes with a signature on them.
What happened after Lunch?

At Lunch, Pakistan were 25/1, chasing 317 to win their first-ever Test in Australia since 1995/96. Skipper Shan Masood was with Imam-Ul-Haq at the crease. Masood, who was batting on 12, went on to score 60 in just 71 balls, recording his second fifty of the game. He added 41 with Imam for the second wicket and 61 with Babar Azam for the third before becoming Pat Cummins’ second scalp.

However, at Tea, Pakistan were only three down as Babar added an unbeaten 19 with Saud Shakeel. Starc’s fan might not have hoped that he would get the shoe at the end of the day.

However, Australia struck seven times post-Tea in a span of only 27 overs to bowl Pakistan out for 237 and win the match by 79 runs.

Pakistan will have another shot 

Pakistan, who have lost 16 matches on the trot against the Aussies in Australia, would have another crack at breaking the jinx as their coach and chief selector Mohammad Hafeez felt that they played better cricket but were just not able to seize the crucial moments. The third and final Test of the series will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the same venue where Pakistan won their last Test in Australia 29 years ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

AUS vs PAK Test: How lift malfunctioning stopped play after Lunch at MCG

IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

Australia's Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy, faces backlash

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

IND vs SA Test: Prasidh's performance hints at India's bare bench strength

Rain washes out 2nd Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval

WTC points table: Check India, Pak, Australia, South Africa rankings here

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Captain Cummins leads Australia to 79-run win

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Elgar named Proteas captain, Hamza replaces Bavuma

Topics : Mitchell Starc Australia cricket team Pakistan cricket team Test Cricket Melbourne

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon