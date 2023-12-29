Sensex (    %)
                        
Rain washes out 2nd Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval

Rain washed out the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh after only 11 overs Friday, leaving Bangladesh with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh cricket team beat New Zealand in 1st T20I. Photo: ICC

Bangladesh cricket team vs New Zealand in 2nd T20I. Photo: ICC

AP Mount Maunganui (New Zealand)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The match began on time and New Zealand was 72-2 after 11 overs when the heavy rain which had fallen throughout the day in this seaside city returned to Bay Oval.
The third match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
Bangladesh won the toss Friday and sent New Zealand in as it did in the first match of the series, which it won by five wickets for its first ever T20 win over New Zealand in New Zealand.
Finn Allen again fell early, dismissed in the second over, but Tim Seifert struck six fours and a six in a quickfire innings of 43 from 23 balls.
Bangladesh had begun to curtail the New Zealand run rate when the rain returned.
Players left the field at 8 p.m. and umpires called off the match just before 10 p.m. when not even a five over shootout was possible.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

