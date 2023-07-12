Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took a screamer at mid-off as he leapedt, jumped, caught and fell flat on the ground with the ball in his hand to get rid of West Indies batter Jermaine Blackwood during the first session of the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The catch was taken in the 28th over when Ravindra Jajdeja was bowling to Blackwood. It turned out to be the last piece of play before Lucnh was taken in the first Test of the two-match series between hosts West Indies and India. At Lunch, India are in a commanding position, having taken four wickets for just 68 runs. For the Caribbean side, debutant Alick Athanaze is batting on 13.Is it a bird? It is a plane? It's Mohammed Siraj pic.twitter.com/YcAGD1WmxP— sourav (@Purplepatch22) July 12, 2023Earlier in the day, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat first. He top-scored with 20 before becoming one of the two scalps that Ravichandran Ashwin secured in the morning session. Apart from Brathwaite, Ashwin removed Tagenarine Chanderpaul. The only other wicket to fall was Raymon Reifer, who was caught by Kishan behind the stumps off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. India handed maiden Test caps to Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal in this game. Kishan replaced Srikar Bharat in the Indian playing 11. The West Indies would now have to depend upon the likes of Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder and Rakheem Cornwall to stand alongside Athanaze to take them to a decent total. As for India, both spinners Jadeja and Ashwin look in good rhythm to finish the West Indian innings as soon as possible.