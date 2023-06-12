close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to begin new WTC cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies

India will begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match away series against the West Indies starting in Dominica on July 12.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cricket

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match away series against the West Indies starting in Dominica on July 12.

The second Test of the series will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20-24, according to a release issued by the BCCI on Monday.

India will then continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November this year by playing three ODIs against the Caribbean side between July 27 and August 1.

After that, India will field a completely new team led by Hardik Pandya in five T20Is, scheduled to commence on August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The last two T20Is will be played in the United States.

On Sunday, India lost the WTC final in London with Rohit Sharma's side suffering a 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia.

Also Read

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

WTC Final Day 5 Highlights: Australia are new Test champions of the world

WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India still in it; Australia 123/4, lead by 296

WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: Kohli key; India 164/3, need 280 more to win

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

WTC Final: India fall in a knockout again; why does this keep happening?

Can 'Big Three' Cricket stars redeem themselves or is it time for shuffle?

Top-order failures emerge as reasons behind India's loss in WTC final

Shubman Gill fined by ICC over public criticism of umpire's decision

ODI WC 2023: India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad; BCCI shares schedule

The Schedule:

July 12-16, first Test at Dominica;

July 20-24, second Test at Trinidad;

July 27, first ODI at Barbados;

July 29, second ODI at Barbados;

August 1, third ODI at Trinidad;

August 3, first T20I at Trinidad;

August 6, second T20I at Guyana;

August 8, third T20I at Guyana;

August 12, fourth T20I at Lauderhill (US);

August 13, fifth T20I at Lauderhill (US).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cricket sports

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI penalises Bihar State Co-op Bank Rs 60.20 lakh for various shortcomings

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Incentives on cards to increase LPG cover in remote, inaccessible areas

cylinder, LPG
3 min read

GDP growth for FY 2023 was 7.2%, surpassing expectations, says CEA

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Most Popular

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.25% in May; April IIP rises 4.2% vs 1.1% in Mar

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon