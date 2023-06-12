India to begin new WTC cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies

India will begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match away series against the West Indies starting in Dominica on July 12.

The second Test of the series will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20-24, according to a release issued by the BCCI on Monday.

India will then continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November this year by playing three ODIs against the Caribbean side between July 27 and August 1.

After that, India will field a completely new team led by Hardik Pandya in five T20Is, scheduled to commence on August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The last two T20Is will be played in the United States.

On Sunday, India lost the WTC final in London with Rohit Sharma's side suffering a 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia.

The Schedule:



July 12-16, first Test at Dominica;



July 20-24, second Test at Trinidad;



July 27, first ODI at Barbados;



July 29, second ODI at Barbados;



August 1, third ODI at Trinidad;



August 3, first T20I at Trinidad;



August 6, second T20I at Guyana;



August 8, third T20I at Guyana;



August 12, fourth T20I at Lauderhill (US);



August 13, fifth T20I at Lauderhill (US).