Shubman Gill fined by ICC over public criticism of umpire's decision



Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Shubman Gill and the Indian cricket team have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Australian cricket team has also been fined. One demerit point has also been added to Gill's disciplinary record.



The incident occurred after the match's fourth day when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. "Gill too accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC said. "Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to 'public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match'," ICC said in a press release.



Demerit points to remain on a player or player support personnel's disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition, following which they will be expunged. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Indian and Australian national teams fined Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.



India was ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were considered, while Australia was found to be four overs short. According to ICC, "India have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee and Australia 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rates in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final at The Oval."