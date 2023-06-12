close

Shubman Gill fined by ICC over public criticism of umpire's decision

Fines have also been imposed on Indian and Australian teams for slow over rate

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shubman Gill

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Shubman Gill and the Indian cricket team have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Australian cricket team has also been fined. One demerit point has also been added to Gill's disciplinary record.
Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

"Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to 'public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match'," ICC said in a press release.
The incident occurred after the match's fourth day when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. "Gill too accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC said.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.
Demerit points to remain on a player or player support personnel's disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition, following which they will be expunged.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Indian and Australian national teams fined

According to ICC, "India have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee and Australia 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rates in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final at The Oval."
India was ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were considered, while Australia was found to be four overs short.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
"Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings," ICC said.
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

