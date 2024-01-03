Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India vs South Africa: When 20 wickets fell in a single day of a Test match

India lost their last six wickets for 0 runs at Newlands Stadium in Capetown against South Africa on January 3, 2023

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test. Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
When Prasidh Krishna edged one to the slip and was caught nicely, India were bowled out for 153 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. 

This was the 35th instance in Test cricket history when 20 or more wickets fell on a single day and the 13th instance of the feat occurring on Day 1 of a Test match. 10 wickets fell in teh first session, four in the second and six in the third. With at least 26 overs remaining on the day, more wickets are expected to fall. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India lost their last wickets for zero runs on the board and this is a world record, broadcasters informed during the game. The Indian dressing room looked so perplexed that the Indian coaches looked making note after note after the fall of every wicket and the wickets just kept falling. 

The Indian innings finished at 153 after they were 153/4 at one stage. They led by 98 runs at the end as Proteas were already dismissed for 55 in their first innings. 

Most wickets in one day
Team 1 Team 2 Day Runs Wkts   Ground Match Date
England Australia 2 157 27   Lord's 16 Jul 1888
Australia England 1 221 25   Melbourne 1 Jan 1902
England Australia 2 255 24   The Oval 10 Aug 1896
India Afghanistan 2 339 24   Bengaluru 14 Jun 2018
South Africa Australia 2 294 23   Cape Town 9 Nov 2011
England Australia 1 197 22   The Oval 11 Aug 1890
Australia West Indies 1 207 22   Adelaide 22 Dec 1951
England India 3 195 22   Manchester 17 Jul 1952
Sri Lanka England 3 229 22   Colombo (SSC) 15 Mar 2001
New Zealand India 3 279 22   Hamilton 19 Dec 2002
New Zealand Zimbabwe 3 297 22   Napier 26 Jan 2012
South Africa England 1 278 21   Gqeberha 13 Feb 1896
England New Zealand 2 236 21   Birmingham 1 Jul 1999
England West Indies 2 188 21   Lord's 29 Jun 2000
Sri Lanka Australia 2 314 21   Galle 4 Aug 2016
England Australia 2 199 20   The Oval 28 Aug 1882
England Australia 1 164 20   The Oval 28 Aug 1882
South Africa England 1 232 20   Gqeberha 12 Mar 1889
Australia England 1 198 20   Melbourne 29 Dec 1894
England South Africa 1 211 20   Leeds 29 Jul 1907
England South Africa 3 326 20   The Oval 19 Aug 1907
England Australia 2 240 20   Birmingham 27 May 1909
England Australia 1 266 20   Manchester 26 Jul 1909
England South Africa 1 271 20   The Oval 12 Aug 1912
Australia West Indies 3 220 20   Sydney 1 Jan 1931
Australia South Africa 1 194 20   Melbourne 12 Feb 1932
Australia England 3 130 20   Brisbane 1 Dec 1950
England India 2 286 20   Birmingham 13 Jul 1967
India Australia 3 293 20   Wankhede 3 Nov 2004
Zimbabwe New Zealand 2 158 20   Harare 7 Aug 2005
Sri Lanka Pakistan 2 255 20   Kandy 3 Apr 2006
South Africa India 2 323 20   Johannesburg 15 Dec 2006
India South Africa 2 273 20   Nagpur 25 Nov 2015
West Indies Sri Lanka 3 229 20   Bridgetown 23 Jun 2018
England Ireland 1

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Siraj bamboozles Windies, records best figures in Tests

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Proteas register their lowest Test score; Siraj takes 6

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Two changes in India's XI

IND vs SA: Kohli's bow-arrow gesture during 'Ram Siya Ram' song; watch here

ICC Awards 2023: Surya, Jaiswal nominated in T20I and emerging categories

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Cummins takes 5 wickets but Pakistan rallies on Day 1

India's Virat Kohli jumps four spots, enters in top 10 ICC Test Rankings

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Proteas register their lowest Test score; Siraj takes 6

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa Test Cricket Mohammed Siraj Kagiso Rabada BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon