India vs South Africa: When 20 wickets fell in a single day of a Test match

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test. Photo: Reuters
When Prasidh Krishna edged one to the slip and was caught nicely, India were bowled out for 153 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown.
This was the 35th instance in Test cricket history when 20 or more wickets fell on a single day and the 13th instance of the feat occurring on Day 1 of a Test match. 10 wickets fell in teh first session, four in the second and six in the third. With at least 26 overs remaining on the day, more wickets are expected to fall.
India lost their last wickets for zero runs on the board and this is a world record, broadcasters informed during the game. The Indian dressing room looked so perplexed that the Indian coaches looked making note after note after the fall of every wicket and the wickets just kept falling.
The Indian innings finished at 153 after they were 153/4 at one stage. They led by 98 runs at the end as Proteas were already dismissed for 55 in their first innings.
|
Most wickets in one day
|
Team 1
|
Team 2
|
Day
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
England
|
Australia
|
2
|
157
|
27
|
|
Lord's
|
16 Jul 1888
|
Australia
|
England
|
1
|
221
|
25
|
|
Melbourne
|
1 Jan 1902
|
England
|
Australia
|
2
|
255
|
24
|
|
The Oval
|
10 Aug 1896
|
India
|
Afghanistan
|
2
|
339
|
24
|
|
Bengaluru
|
14 Jun 2018
|
South Africa
|
Australia
|
2
|
294
|
23
|
|
Cape Town
|
9 Nov 2011
|
England
|
Australia
|
1
|
197
|
22
|
|
The Oval
|
11 Aug 1890
|
Australia
|
West Indies
|
1
|
207
|
22
|
|
Adelaide
|
22 Dec 1951
|
England
|
India
|
3
|
195
|
22
|
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
|
Sri Lanka
|
England
|
3
|
229
|
22
|
|
Colombo (SSC)
|
15 Mar 2001
|
New Zealand
|
India
|
3
|
279
|
22
|
|
Hamilton
|
19 Dec 2002
|
New Zealand
|
Zimbabwe
|
3
|
297
|
22
|
|
Napier
|
26 Jan 2012
|
South Africa
|
England
|
1
|
278
|
21
|
|
Gqeberha
|
13 Feb 1896
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
236
|
21
|
|
Birmingham
|
1 Jul 1999
|
England
|
West Indies
|
2
|
188
|
21
|
|
Lord's
|
29 Jun 2000
|
Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
2
|
314
|
21
|
|
Galle
|
4 Aug 2016
|
England
|
Australia
|
2
|
199
|
20
|
|
The Oval
|
28 Aug 1882
|
England
|
Australia
|
1
|
164
|
20
|
|
The Oval
|
28 Aug 1882
|
South Africa
|
England
|
1
|
232
|
20
|
|
Gqeberha
|
12 Mar 1889
|
Australia
|
England
|
1
|
198
|
20
|
|
Melbourne
|
29 Dec 1894
|
England
|
South Africa
|
1
|
211
|
20
|
|
Leeds
|
29 Jul 1907
|
England
|
South Africa
|
3
|
326
|
20
|
|
The Oval
|
19 Aug 1907
|
England
|
Australia
|
2
|
240
|
20
|
|
Birmingham
|
27 May 1909
|
England
|
Australia
|
1
|
266
|
20
|
|
Manchester
|
26 Jul 1909
|
England
|
South Africa
|
1
|
271
|
20
|
|
The Oval
|
12 Aug 1912
|
Australia
|
West Indies
|
3
|
220
|
20
|
|
Sydney
|
1 Jan 1931
|
Australia
|
South Africa
|
1
|
194
|
20
|
|
Melbourne
|
12 Feb 1932
|
Australia
|
England
|
3
|
130
|
20
|
|
Brisbane
|
1 Dec 1950
|
England
|
India
|
2
|
286
|
20
|
|
Birmingham
|
13 Jul 1967
|
India
|
Australia
|
3
|
293
|
20
|
|
Wankhede
|
3 Nov 2004
|
Zimbabwe
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
158
|
20
|
|
Harare
|
7 Aug 2005
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
255
|
20
|
|
Kandy
|
3 Apr 2006
|
South Africa
|
India
|
2
|
323
|
20
|
|
Johannesburg
|
15 Dec 2006
|
India
|
South Africa
|
2
|
273
|
20
|
|
Nagpur
|
25 Nov 2015
|
West Indies
|
Sri Lanka
|
3
|
229
|
20
|
|
Bridgetown
|
23 Jun 2018
|
England
|
Ireland
|
1
