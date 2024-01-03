India vs South Africa: When 20 wickets fell in a single day of a Test match

When Prasidh Krishna edged one to the slip and was caught nicely, India were bowled out for 153 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown.

This was the 35th instance in Test cricket history when 20 or more wickets fell on a single day and the 13th instance of the feat occurring on Day 1 of a Test match. 10 wickets fell in teh first session, four in the second and six in the third. With at least 26 overs remaining on the day, more wickets are expected to fall.

India lost their last wickets for zero runs on the board and this is a world record, broadcasters informed during the game. The Indian dressing room looked so perplexed that the Indian coaches looked making note after note after the fall of every wicket and the wickets just kept falling.



The Indian innings finished at 153 after they were 153/4 at one stage. They led by 98 runs at the end as Proteas were already dismissed for 55 in their first innings.