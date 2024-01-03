IND vs SA 2nd Test: Proteas register their lowest Test score; Siraj takes 6

India’s Mohammed Siraj bamboozled the South African top-order with a six-wicket haul in the first session of the first day of the second Test at Newlands, Capetown on Wednesday, January 03, 2023. Siraj registered his best bowling figures in Test cricket and bundled out the hosts to their lowest score, 55, in Test cricket. Earlier, South Africa's lowest score in Tests since re-entry was 73, which came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018. Against India, their lowest Test score was 79.
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test full scorecard here
|Lowest 1st innings totals in Test matches in Cape Town
|For
|Against
|Score
|Year
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|45
|2013
|Zimbabwe
|South Africa
|54
|2005
|South Africa
|India
|55
|2024
|England
|South Africa
|92
|1899
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|95
|2001
|South Africa
|England
|97
|1892
|South Africa
|England
|113
|1923
|South Africa
|England
|115
|1896
|England
|South Africa
|133
|1927
|England
|South Africa
|153
|1996
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|157
|2007
How Siraj created havoc in Protea camp
After losing the toss and bowling first, Siraj gave India their first breakthrough in the New Year’s Test. He got Aiden Markram caught in the third slip by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Siraj continued to make inroads into the Proteas' batting order as he forced Dean Elgar to fish for a ball outside off and drag it back onto his stumps.
Finding his nip back after a wayward Boxing Day Test, Siraj bowled bouncers with pinpoint accuracy, which turned the game in his favour.
After making sure the batters were on the back foot, playing for the bouncer, Siraj used his line and length depending on the batter's weakness. A full ball, drawing the batter forced and managing an edge off his bat. The wickets of David Bedingham and Marco Jasne were a prime example of that strategy.
Check India vs South Africa 2nd test Day 1 live score and match updates here
Tony de Zorzi was the only dismissal of Siraj for which the bowler would be thankful to the batter rather than his line and length, as the left-hander managed to get an edge to the keeper in an attempt to glance the ball down the leg.
This was Siraj’s third five-wicket haul in his 23-match career. At 6/15, this has been the best bowling figure for the 29-year-old India pacer, who bowled nine overs on a trot from one end.
Siraj bowling records over the years
Source: Cricinfo
South Africa's lowest score in Test cricket
|Years
|Matches
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|5w
|10w
|Year 2020
|1
|2
|36.3
|8
|77
|5
|3/37
|5/77
|2.1
|0
|0
|Year 2021
|10
|19
|292.5
|63
|929
|31
|5/73
|8/126
|3.17
|1
|0
|Year 2022
|4
|8
|94.2
|11
|392
|10
|4/66
|4/87
|4.15
|0
|0
|Year 2023
|7
|11
|146.1
|25
|477
|15
|5/60
|5/84
|3.26
|1
|0
|Year 2024
|1
|1
|9
|3
|15
|6
|6/15
|6/15
|1.66
|1
|0
