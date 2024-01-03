IND vs SA 2nd Test: Proteas register their lowest Test score; Siraj takes 6





Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test full scorecard here India’s Mohammed Siraj bamboozled the South African top-order with a six-wicket haul in the first session of the first day of the second Test at Newlands, Capetown on Wednesday, January 03, 2023. Siraj registered his best bowling figures in Test cricket and bundled out the hosts to their lowest score, 55, in Test cricket. Earlier, South Africa's lowest score in Tests since re-entry was 73, which came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018. Against India, their lowest Test score was 79.

Lowest 1st innings totals in Test matches in Cape Town For Against Score Year New Zealand South Africa 45 2013 Zimbabwe South Africa 54 2005 South Africa India 55 2024 England South Africa 92 1899 Sri Lanka South Africa 95 2001 South Africa England 97 1892 South Africa England 113 1923 South Africa England 115 1896 England South Africa 133 1927 England South Africa 153 1996 Pakistan South Africa 157 2007

How Siraj created havoc in Protea camp

After losing the toss and bowling first, Siraj gave India their first breakthrough in the New Year’s Test. He got Aiden Markram caught in the third slip by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Siraj continued to make inroads into the Proteas' batting order as he forced Dean Elgar to fish for a ball outside off and drag it back onto his stumps.

Finding his nip back after a wayward Boxing Day Test, Siraj bowled bouncers with pinpoint accuracy, which turned the game in his favour.





Check India vs South Africa 2nd test Day 1 live score and match updates here After making sure the batters were on the back foot, playing for the bouncer, Siraj used his line and length depending on the batter's weakness. A full ball, drawing the batter forced and managing an edge off his bat. The wickets of David Bedingham and Marco Jasne were a prime example of that strategy.

Tony de Zorzi was the only dismissal of Siraj for which the bowler would be thankful to the batter rather than his line and length, as the left-hander managed to get an edge to the keeper in an attempt to glance the ball down the leg.





Siraj bowling records over the years



Years Matches Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ 5w 10w Year 2020 1 2 36.3 8 77 5 3/37 5/77 2.1 0 0 Year 2021 10 19 292.5 63 929 31 5/73 8/126 3.17 1 0 Year 2022 4 8 94.2 11 392 10 4/66 4/87 4.15 0 0 Year 2023 7 11 146.1 25 477 15 5/60 5/84 3.26 1 0 Year 2024 1 1 9 3 15 6 6/15 6/15 1.66 1 0 Source: Cricinfo





South Africa's lowest score in Test cricket



Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date South Africa 55 23.2 2.36 1 v India Cape Town 3 Jan 2024 South Africa 73 28.5 2.53 4 v Sri Lanka Galle 12 Jul 2018 South Africa 79 33.1 2.38 2 v India Nagpur 25 Nov 2015 South Africa 83 33.1 2.5 3 v England Johannesburg 14 Jan 2016 South Africa 84 25.1 3.33 2 v India Johannesburg 15 Dec 2006 South Africa 95 49.2 1.92 1 v New Zealand Christchurch 17 Feb 2022 South Africa 96 24.3 3.91 2 v Australia Cape Town 9 Nov 2011 South Africa 99 37.4 2.62 3 v Australia Brisbane 17 Dec 2022 South Africa 105 38.5 2.7 4 v India Ahmedabad 20 Nov 1996 South Africa 109 39.5 2.73 4 v India Mohali 5 Nov 2015 South Africa 111 41.4 2.66 3 v New Zealand Christchurch 17 Feb 2022 This was Siraj’s third five-wicket haul in his 23-match career. At 6/15, this has been the best bowling figure for the 29-year-old India pacer, who bowled nine overs on a trot from one end.

source: cricinfo