IND vs SA 2nd Test: Proteas register their lowest Test score; Siraj takes 6

Mohammed Siraj registered his third five-wicket haul and his best figures in Tests after getting six South African wickets at Newlands in the New Year's Test

Mohammed Siraj during India vs South Africa 2nd Test at Newlands. Check Live Score Updates here. Photo: PTI

Mohammed Siraj during India vs South Africa 2nd Test at Newlands.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
India’s Mohammed Siraj bamboozled the South African top-order with a six-wicket haul in the first session of the first day of the second Test at Newlands, Capetown on Wednesday, January 03, 2023. Siraj registered his best bowling figures in Test cricket and bundled out the hosts to their lowest score, 55, in Test cricket. Earlier, South Africa's lowest score in Tests since re-entry was 73, which came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018. Against India, their lowest Test score was 79.

Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test full scorecard here

Lowest 1st innings totals in Test matches in Cape Town
For Against Score Year
New Zealand South Africa 45 2013
Zimbabwe South Africa 54 2005
South Africa India 55 2024
England South Africa 92 1899
Sri Lanka South Africa 95 2001
South Africa England 97 1892
South Africa England 113 1923
South Africa England 115 1896
England South Africa 133 1927
England South Africa 153 1996
Pakistan South Africa 157 2007


How Siraj created havoc in Protea camp
After losing the toss and bowling first, Siraj gave India their first breakthrough in the New Year’s Test. He got Aiden Markram caught in the third slip by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Siraj continued to make inroads into the Proteas' batting order as he forced Dean Elgar to fish for a ball outside off and drag it back onto his stumps. 

Finding his nip back after a wayward Boxing Day Test, Siraj bowled bouncers with pinpoint accuracy, which turned the game in his favour. 

After making sure the batters were on the back foot, playing for the bouncer, Siraj used his line and length depending on the batter's weakness. A  full ball, drawing the batter forced and managing an edge off his bat. The wickets of David Bedingham and Marco Jasne were a prime example of that strategy. 

Check India vs South Africa 2nd test Day 1 live score and match updates here

Tony de Zorzi was the only dismissal of Siraj for which the bowler would be thankful to the batter rather than his line and length, as the left-hander managed to get an edge to the keeper in an attempt to glance the ball down the leg. 

This was Siraj’s third five-wicket haul in his 23-match career. At 6/15, this has been the best bowling figure for the 29-year-old India pacer, who bowled nine overs on a trot from one end. 

Siraj bowling records over the years

Years Matches Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ 5w 10w
Year 2020 1 2 36.3 8 77 5 3/37 5/77 2.1 0 0
Year 2021 10 19 292.5 63 929 31 5/73 8/126 3.17 1 0
Year 2022 4 8 94.2 11 392 10 4/66 4/87 4.15 0 0
Year 2023 7 11 146.1 25 477 15 5/60 5/84 3.26 1 0
Year 2024 1 1 9 3 15 6 6/15 6/15 1.66 1 0
Source: Cricinfo


South Africa's lowest score in Test cricket

Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
South Africa 55 23.2 2.36 1 v India Cape Town 3 Jan 2024
South Africa 73 28.5 2.53 4 v Sri Lanka Galle 12 Jul 2018
South Africa 79 33.1 2.38 2 v India Nagpur 25 Nov 2015
South Africa 83 33.1 2.5 3 v England Johannesburg 14 Jan 2016
South Africa 84 25.1 3.33 2 v India Johannesburg 15 Dec 2006
South Africa 95 49.2 1.92 1 v New Zealand Christchurch 17 Feb 2022
South Africa 96 24.3 3.91 2 v Australia Cape Town 9 Nov 2011
South Africa 99 37.4 2.62 3 v Australia Brisbane 17 Dec 2022
South Africa 105 38.5 2.7 4 v India Ahmedabad 20 Nov 1996
South Africa 109 39.5 2.73 4 v India Mohali 5 Nov 2015
South Africa 111 41.4 2.66 3 v New Zealand Christchurch 17 Feb 2022

source: cricinfo
Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Mohammed Siraj

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon