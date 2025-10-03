IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel joins elite list with maiden Test hundred for India

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel etched his name into the history books on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies, scoring his maiden Test century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this milestone, the youngster became only the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to record a Test hundred.
Fifth Indian keeper to score maiden Hundred in Tests
Jurel’s knock also placed him alongside a select group of Indian wicketkeepers who have registered their first Test centuries. He is now the fifth to do so, joining the ranks of Vijay Manjrekar, Farookh Engineer, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha. His century adds to a growing list of impactful performances by Indian keepers in recent years.
|Indian wicketkeepers to score Test hundred
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|RR Pant
|2018-2025
|7
|8
|2
|981
|159*
|163.5
|8
|0
|MS Dhoni
|2006-2013
|6
|6
|2
|858
|224
|214.5
|6
|0
|WP Saha
|2016-2017
|3
|3
|1
|327
|117
|163.5
|3
|0
|BK Kunderan
|1964-1964
|2
|2
|0
|292
|192
|146
|2
|0
|FM Engineer
|1967-1973
|2
|2
|0
|230
|121
|115
|2
|0
|SMH Kirmani
|1979-1984
|2
|2
|1
|203
|102
|203
|2
|0
|NR Mongia
|1996-1996
|1
|1
|0
|152
|152
|152
|1
|0
|DC Jurel
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|0
|125
|125
|125
|1
|0
|VL Manjrekar
|1953-1953
|1
|1
|0
|118
|118
|118
|1
|0
|A Ratra
|2002-2002
|1
|1
|1
|115
|115*
|-
|1
|0
|KL Rahul
|2023-2023
|1
|1
|0
|101
|101
|101
|1
|0
|D Dasgupta
|2001-2001
|1
|1
|0
|100
|100
|100
|1
|0
Following in Pant’s Footsteps
Interestingly, Jurel’s ton is the third Test hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper in 2025, following two memorable centuries by Rishabh Pant in England. Jurel, who was brought into the squad as a replacement for Pant—sidelined with a toe fracture—has certainly made his presence felt.
A Steady Hand in the Middle Order
Coming in after Shubman Gill’s dismissal, Jurel played a crucial role in stabilizing India’s innings. He built a valuable 30-run partnership with KL Rahul, followed by a match-defining stand of over 100 runs with Ravindra Jadeja. His composure and ability to rotate strike kept the scoreboard moving throughout the session.
A Continuation of Fine Form
Jurel’s century in Ahmedabad comes on the back of an impressive run in the lead-up to the series. He recently struck a century and a fifty against Australia A, showcasing his readiness for the international stage.
Jurel’s breakthrough innings not only strengthens India’s position in the match but also offers a glimpse into the promising future of Indian wicketkeeping talent.