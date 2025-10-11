Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal eyeing double ton; First ball at 9:30 AM
Live

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal eyeing double ton; First ball at 9:30 AM

Jaiswal was the star of the opening day, playing a sublime unbeaten knock of 173 off 253 balls, showcasing his growing stature in red-ball cricket.

IND vs WI 2nd Test

Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will see Team India resume their dominant performance on Day 1 with their innings at 318/2 and with skipper Shubman Gill and the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.  Jaiswal was the star of the opening day, playing a sublime unbeaten knock of 173 off 253 balls, showcasing his growing stature in red-ball cricket. He anchored the innings superbly and stitched a mammoth 193-run stand with debutant Sai Sudharsan, who impressed with a composed 55.
 
Gill, though watchful, will be eyeing a big score on Day 2 as India look to push further ahead in this match. The West Indies bowlers, barring Jomel Warrican who picked up both wickets, struggled with their line and length, allowing India to dominate the middle sessions.  With a solid platform already in place, the Indian camp will be aiming to bat long and deep, potentially setting up the match with an eye on a series win. Stay tuned as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, scores, stats, and expert analysis from what promises to be another gripping day of Test cricket. 
 
IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: 
India 1st Inning
318-2 (90 ov) CRR:3.53
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 173 253 22 0 68.38  
KL Rahul st T Imlach b JA Warrican 38 54 5 1 70.37  
Sai Sudharsan lbw b JA Warrican 87 165 12 0 52.73  
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 20 68 3 0 29.41  
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 318 (2 wkts, 90 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
58-1(KL Rahul 17.3),251-2(Sai Sudharsan 68.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jayden Seales 16 1 59 0 0 0 3.69
Anderson Phillip 13 2 44 0 0 0 3.38
Justin Greaves 8 1 26 0 0 0 3.25
Khary Pierre 20 1 74 0 0 0 3.7
Jomel Warrican 20 3 60 2 0 0 3
Roston Chase 13 0 55 0 0 0 4.23
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here
9:11 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Pitch report from Arun Jaitley Stadium!

The pitch looks good for batting, with no noticeable rough patches. The dead grass has worn down a bit since Day 1. The surface is expected to remain true through the first session on Day 2 as well.
9:08 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: India's batting performance!

India’s dominant batting performance was largely due to the nature of the pitch. In his debut Test as captain, Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat on a slow, black soil surface that offered minimal help to the bowlers. Once India weathered the initial new-ball spell—the only phase where West Indies showed some control—it quickly became clear that the bowlers were in for a tough day. With little movement or bounce to work with, and against the composed partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the pitch heavily tilted the contest in favor of the batters.
8:51 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Jaiswal-Gill look to pile on runs!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. Dominant India will be looking to pile on more runs as they resume at 318/2 on Day 2 hoping to only bat for one innings in this Test and put up a mammoth total on the board for the Windies. Jaiswal would be eyeing another double ton at home. Action begins at 9:30 AM IST.
Topics : Shubman Gill India vs West Indies India cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

