Home / Cricket / News / Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You

Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You

The Bengaluru-based brand offers cricket-specific footwear and lifestyle apparel, marking the cricket legend's foray into India's booming athleisure market

Sachin Tendulkar

TEN x YOU is also partnering with cricket academies where budding players train, to sell its cricket-specific footwear and apparel. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has entered the sportswear and athleisure segment with the launch of his new brand, TEN x YOU, which will offer footwear, apparel, and a special line dedicated to cricket.
 
TEN x YOU (stylised as TENXYOU) is headquartered in Bengaluru and co-founded by Karthik Gurumurthy, Karan Arora, and Sachin Tendulkar, with backing from Peak XV (part of the Surge XI cohort) and Whiteboard Capital.
 
“Sport has given me everything — discipline, purpose, and a deep sense of joy that I still carry with me. Over time, I’ve seen how play can truly transform lives, not just for athletes but for anyone who chooses to move, express, and discover their potential. That’s what inspired me to build TEN x YOU,” Tendulkar told Business Standard.
 
 
“I wanted to create a brand that makes play accessible to everyone, where performance meets comfort, and where design is rooted in real, lived experience. TEN x YOU is all about encouraging India to embrace an active, playful lifestyle once again. Because for me, no matter how far life takes you, one thing should never change: you should never stop playing,” he added.
 
Focused on cricket-first strategy

Co-founder Karthik Gurumurthy explained that the brand’s strategy is to “win in a sport,” and for TEN x YOU, that sport is cricket.
 
The brand’s shoes are priced between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000, while cricket-specific footwear will sell for around ₹9,000. Apparel will be priced in the range of ₹1,200–1,800.
 
“A lot of technology has gone behind the stability of the products, and those features are what we will democratise eventually across the lifestyle range,” Gurumurthy said.
 
Digital-first launch, offline stores in six months
 
The brand is starting in India with a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model to build its base before launching physical stores. “We plan to open our first retail store in about six months,” Gurumurthy said.
 
TEN x YOU is also partnering with cricket academies where budding players train, to sell its cricket-specific footwear and apparel.
 
While cricket and lifestyle are the initial focus, the brand plans to expand into other sports segments such as pickleball and training gear in the coming months.
 
Global expansion plans in 12–18 months
 
Though the initial focus is the Indian market, TEN x YOU plans to expand overseas within 12 to 18 months.
 
“I think there’s a lot of interest from the Middle East and the UK. But I don’t want to rush into it — I just want to demonstrate the product-market fit first in India,” Gurumurthy said. “After that, we’ll expand overseas, but what you should definitely see is growth over the next 12 to 18 months.”
 

Topics : Sachin Tendulkar sportswear brands

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

