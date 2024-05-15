Indian airports soar as transit hubs for international travellers

Major Indian airports are increasingly becoming global connecting hubs, with international transit traffic for Indian carriers nearly doubling over the past year.

The number of international passengers on Indian carriers passing through six major Indian airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — to reach their final destinations increased by 97.09 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 68,305 in February, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium’s data reviewed by Business Standard. The top six final destinations for these transit passengers were Dhaka, Kathmandu, Colombo, Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai.

This growth is being capitalised more by full-service carriers, such as