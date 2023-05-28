Indian Premier League: Uncapped players look to carry the India baton ahead

Meanwhile, the big buys of the season have performed modestly with PBKS’s Rs 18.5-crore buy Sam Curran’s (most expensive buy of the season) scoring an average of 27.6 with a strike rate of 135.9.

IPL 2023 has been a remarkable season for uncapped Indian players (players who are yet to play for the country).This year’s IPL was about the lesser-known players, with KKR’s Rinku Singh smashing five sixes in an over and MI’s Akash Madhwal grabbing five wickets in an eliminator. RR’s Yashaswi Jaiswal, with an average of 48.08, has been rewarded with a call up for the upcoming WTC finals.