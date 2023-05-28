IPL Final Preview: Rain big threat as Titans defend title against MSD's CSK



And after all this, two teams have marched into the final. Chennai Super Kings got there by winning the first qualifier while Gujarat Titans were able to get here by losing the first qualifier and then beating the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. Now in the final, which also reels under the threat of a washout, defending champions Titans will be up against the four times-winners Chennai Super Kings. It has been one of the best seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with more than 1,100 sixes being hit, the barrier of 200 runs being broken 36 times and more than two players nearing the 30-wicket mark with the last game yet to come. The impact player rule has been utilised to the best with players doing great with an extra batter and bowler as and when required. However, there has been just one match which has been washed out due to rain so far.





GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Final Match Details This will also be a battle between two cool captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, Hardik claims to have learned the art of captaincy from Dhoni and hence this could also be seen as an ultimate battle between the teacher and his best pupil, given that MSD might not play another season (but we can’t guess that ever). Thus it is a layered final with semi-battles inside. And it would be the victories in these battles that would decide the final winner.Also Read: CSK's road to IPL 2023 Final: Every game a home game, Chennai reign supreme

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match- Final

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023



Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final, Pitch Report Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad



CSK vs GT Final, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well. In the last game too, run-making was as easy as it gets.



Chennai Super Kings playing combination The rain which almost played a spoilsport in qualifier 2, has been predicted to do so more intently in the final. There is an expectation of thunderstorms and at least 2.6 mm of rain between 9 to 10 pm and then from 11 pm onwards. The weather would remain mostly cloudy throughout the evening.



Looking at how the Gujarat pitch is no use for spinners in the same way as Chepaukl had been, Stokes could be given a chance in place of Moeen Ali who had hardly been asked to bowl anyways. Chennai Super Kings have kept on playing with the same 12 players for quite a long time in this league. Even though Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to perform with the same vigour that he did in the initial few games, he would likely remain a part of the playing 11. Ben Stokes has been fit, but his place in the playing has yet not been made.

CSK predicted playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali/ Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Substitute Options: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans playing combination



GT predicted playing 11 In the last match, Gujrat played with its best possible playing 11 as Joshua Little was played as an impact substitute and Dasun Shanaka was removed with Vijay Shankar playing as a full-strength player. Now, they would not be looking to change that combination for the next game.



Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma