IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 25.7 mn viewers

JioCinema set a new World Record as 2.57 cr concurrent viewers witnessed the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gill's knock and Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's late flurry rocketed the platform past the World Record equalled by JioCinema in the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night and first set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

JioCinema's IPL 2023 presentation has continuously set new benchmarks and shattered records almost every week through the season, evidence of cricket fans' preference.

On April 17, 2.4 cr viewers came together to watch MS Dhoni's CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 cr, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.

"We are thrilled to announce that JioCinema has set a ground-breaking milestone by breaking the world record of concurrent viewers on digital," said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. "It is a testament to our constant endeavour of offering an unparalleled experience of TATA IPL to fans and viewers across every corner of the country. The achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver world-class sports action, no matter the scale, and motivates us to constantly push the boundaries of live sports streaming."

In addition to edge-of-the-seat match action, JioCinema's repeat record-rumble comes on the back of several fan-centric offerings such as free streaming across all network subscribers, 4K streaming, 12-language commentary and free-to-play contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with exciting prizes for every match including a car.

JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1500 cr video views in the first seven weeks of the IPL 2023. Viewers were glued to the exciting action on JioCinema as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes. IPL 2023 on Connected TV has already reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV in the first five weeks.

