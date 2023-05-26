IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians will clash against Gujarat Titans

The journey for Gujarat Titans is not going to be easy for the defending champions, as Mumbai Indians are five-time winners of the Indian Premier League, and they know how to handle pressure in playoffs.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will play against each other in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Gujarat Titans will aim to confirm their berth into the finals for the second consecutive time as they lost against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1.