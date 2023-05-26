close

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians will clash against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 today at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The live action will begin at 7.30 pm.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of K L Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants (Photo: PTI)

Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of K L Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will play against each other in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Gujarat Titans will aim to confirm their berth into the finals for the second consecutive time as they lost against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1.
The journey for Gujarat Titans is not going to be easy for the defending champions, as Mumbai Indians are five-time winners of the Indian Premier League, and they know how to handle pressure in playoffs.

Mumbai Indians reached Qualifier 2 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on Wednesday. Mumbai's batting order is in great form after the second phase of IPL 2023, and they have successfully crossed the 200-mark five times in the season. Four out of five such occasions came while chasing the targets.

MI vs GT: Head-to-head record

When it comes to head-to-head battles against each other, Mumbai Indians have an edge over Gujarat Titans. In three clashes against each other, Mumbai won twice, while Gujarat managed to win only once.

In their first encounter in IPL 2023, played on April 25, Pandya's team defeated MI by 55 runs. In the second half, Mumbai Indians got back to Gujarat Titans and defeated them by 27 runs on May 12.
It's expected to be a tough match, as both teams have match-winners.

MI vs GT: Pitch report

Qualifier 2 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium. It is the home ground of Gujarat Titans. So, Gujarat will most likely have a slight edge in today's match.
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is conducive for batters, and viewers can expect a high-scoring match today. The pitch does have some assistance for bowlers at the start of the match.

MI vs GT: Possible playing 11

Here are the possible playing XI for both teams:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans: 

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph/Noor Ahmed/Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

When will Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begin today?

The Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin today at 7:30 pm.

Where to watch Qualifier 2?

Qualifier 2 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The live telecast of the match can be enjoyed on the Star Sports network.
One can also watch the live action of Qualifier 2 at Jio Cinema for free.


Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians

First Published: May 26 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

