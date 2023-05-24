close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit wins toss, Mumbai to bat

Indian Premier League 2023 Eliminator Live Updates, LSG vs MI: The Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to cross the eliminator hurdle in the second go as they face Mumbai

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Surya Kumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera of Mumbai Indians during match 54 of the Tata Indian Premier League between against the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on the 9th May 2023 Photo: Sportzpics

Surya Kumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera of Mumbai Indians during match 54 of the Tata Indian Premier League between against the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on the 9th May 2023 Photo: Sportzpics

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon leads $20 mn funding round in children's fashion brand Hopscotch

Rahul Anand, founder and CEO of Hopscotch
2 min read

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 min read

Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
2 min read

Market value of LIC investment in Adani Group stocks hit Rs 44,670 cr

LIC
3 min read

PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon