

Lucknow on the other hand were on the opposite side of the spectrum as they were at the receiving end of four games in a row at home before bouncing back and winning their last three matches to reach 17 points and finish in the third position in the points table. Thanks to Gujarat Titans (GT) beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to qualify for the playoffs. It should not take away from the fact that Mumbai did well in the latter half of the league as they won five of their last seven games to add to the three that they won in their first seven games. With 16 points, they managed to reach the playoffs.



LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator Match Details In the previous edition of the IPL, Super Giants lost in the Eliminator to RCB. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side would hence be looking to overcome that hurdle for the first time and march to the second qualifier in Ahmedabad.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match- Eliminator

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023



Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator, Pitch Report Venue: MA Chidambaramm Stadium, Chennai



LSG vs MI Eliminator, Chennai Weather Forecast It was evident in the first qualifier that the Chennai wicket has slowed down massively. A total of 170 looked big enough to put pressure on the batters while chasing. A similar wicket would be expected for this game as well.



Lucknow Super Giants playing combination Humidity and temperature will remain constant at Chepauk at 81-82 per cent and 31- 32 degrees Celcius respectively. This means only one thing- a lot of dew in the second innings will be negated and hence after winning the toss, teams would look to field first.



LSG predicted playing 11 Kyle Mayers was out of the playing 11 despite being in form. The Chennai wicket is not ideal for his kind of shot-making, but he could be given a chance as no other batter has excelled so much for Lucknow at the top as the West Indian has. Naveen-Ul-Haq, who was taken to the cleaners in the last game, would have to make way for him. Ayush Badoni or Prerak Mankad could be substituted to bring in Amit Mishra as the fourth spinner in the attack as well.



Impact Substitute Options: Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians playing combination

Mumbai have a problem in bowling and if by any chance they are forced to bat first, it might get difficult for them to stop the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. Tilak Varma could be used in the middle and then substituted by Kumar Kartikeya when Mumbai bowl.

MI predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen

Impact Substitute Options: Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

The Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.