IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid set to return as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Dravid will join Rajasthan Royals after his successful tenure as Team India's head coach, which ended with a 2024 T20 World Cup glory

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is set to rejoin the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals as the head coach ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Dravid’s return to the Rajasthan Royals came after his successful stint as the head coach of Team India, which concluded with a T20 World Cup victory earlier this year.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Dravid signed an agreement with his former team, Rajasthan Royals, and has already been involved in discussions regarding player retentions ahead of the crucial IPL 2025 mega auction.

Another one of Rahul's former colleagues, former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathore is likely to be re-united with him in the Rajasthan Royals setup. Rathore was also part of Dravid's coaching staff at NCA and is now set to be one of his assistant coaches in RR.
Dravid, who captained the Royals in 2012 and 2013, also served as the team director and mentor during the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons.

Having a good relationship with Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson over the years will also prove to be essential for the team as Samson was under Dravid's watch during his U-19 days.

Rajasthan Royals haven't had a successfull spell ever since they won the inaugural season in 2008 and have only managed to make the final once in 2022, where they were beaten by the Gujarat Titans.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

