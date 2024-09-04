Business Standard
Scotland vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

Scotland vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 Playing 11: All the eyes will be on Jake Fraser-McGurk who missed a place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad. Check SCO vs AUS 1st T20 live streaming details here

Scotland vs Australia Playing 11 in 1st T20

Scotland vs Australia Playing 11 in 1st T20

Aditya Kaushik
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of their five-match ODI series against England, the Australian cricket team will be taking a detour to face Scotland in a three-match T20 International series today (September 4). All three matches of the series will be played at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The first match of the series will only be the second instance, when Australia and Scotland will come face-to-face in the shortest format of the game, as their last and only encounter was during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Australia will take field with an inexperienced bowling line-up as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are rested for the three-match series. However, they will have requried expertise in the batting line-up, with skipper Mitchell Marsh leading them. Meanwhile, all the eyes will be on Jake Fraser-McGurk who missed a place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

On the other hand, Richie Berrington will lead the Scottish side, with all-rounder Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask available for selection.

Australia vs Scotland 1st T20I Playing 11

Australia Playing 11 (Probables): Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith

Scotland Playing 11 (Probables): Matthew Cross, Charlie Tear, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Cassell

Australia vs Scotland head-to-head T20I

The two sides have only faced each other once in T20I cricket during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
  • Matches: 1
  • Australia won: 1
  • Scotland won: 0
  • N/R: 0

Australia vs Scotland T20I full schedule

Match Date Venue
1st T20I September 4 Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh
2nd T20I September 6 Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh
3rd T20I September 7 Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh


Australia and Scotland full squad

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis

Australia vs Scotland T20I live toss timing, live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 match take place?
 
The Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 match will begin on Wednesday, September 4.

At what time will the Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 live toss take place?
 
The live toss for the Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 will take place at 6 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and Scotland in the 1st T20 start on September 4?
 
The Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 live match will begin at 6:30 PM IST in Edinburgh.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Scotland 1st T20 International match in India?
 
The 1st T20 match between Australia and Scotland will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Scotland 1st T20I match in India?
 
The 1st T20 between Australia and Scotland will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : Australia cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

