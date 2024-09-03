England cricket board appoints Brendon McCullum as ODI and T20I coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday appointed the country’s Test team coach, Brendon McCullum, as the One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) coach, starting from January 2025.

McCullum, who has been the head coach of the men's Test side since 2022 and pioneered their attacking approach in the longest format, has extended his contract until the end of 2027.





Marcus Trescothick will assume duties as interim head coach of the limited-overs team until McCullum takes over in January. He is set to oversee the team for the upcoming series against Australia and the tour of the Caribbean later this year.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket, recognised the need for a new direction, which led to the appointment of Brendon McCullum. The laid-back Kiwi has been widely credited with introducing the "Bazball" approach, significantly improving the fortunes of England's Test team under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes.

He said that McCullum's approach encourages players to be more attacking and confident in their shot-making and field placements, allowing them to play with freedom and without the fear of recrimination. He expressed his enthusiasm for working with the immense talent within English cricket and is eager to help these players reach their full potential. McCullum's primary goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where the team can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats.

ECB made the decision to give Brendon McCullum additional charges after their regular white ball coach Matthew Mott decided to step down from his position on July 30 after England's dissappointing run in ODI and T20I World Cups. The Austarlian headed the limited over side for English team for years after taking on the charge in 2022 but was unable to get results as teams performance graph continued to drop resulting in his resignation.