Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Former PCB head Zaka Ashraf refutes claims of groupings in Pakistan cricket

Former PCB head Zaka Ashraf refutes claims of groupings in Pakistan cricket

There were no differences between Babar Azam or Shaheen even after I decided to have the latter as the T20 captain, Ashraf said

Babar Azam

Pakistan's cricket team skipper Babar Azam gives a press conference regarding up coming Twenty20 series against Ireland, England and T20 World Cup, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zaka Ashraf, the former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman held responsible for starting a slide in the fortunes of the national team, has denied any groupings in the dressing room.
Ashraf also brushed aside that his decision to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi as the national T20 captain and Shan Masood as the Test captain after last year's ODI World Cup had sparked a rift in the dressing room.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
There were no differences between Babar Azam or Shaheen even after I decided to have the latter as the T20 captain, Ashraf said on a local news channel.
"No, the unity didn't end (after removing Babar Azam as captain). In fact, the unity improved. When we told him to play as a player, which is his talent, but as a captain, his performance is not good, he agreed.
Shaheen was sacked as the national T20 captain after just a series in New Zealand and was also dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh last week due to poor form.
New Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reinstated Babar as the T20 skipper, while he has also been struggling for form and faced intense criticism after Pakistan's lacklustre show in the T20 World Cup this year.
Ashraf also defended his decision to appoint Shan and Muhammad Hafeez as the team director.

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Javed Miandad slams Pakistan cricket team after 0-2 loss against Bangladesh

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table India ranking ahead of India vs England 5th Test

ICC announces WTC finals to be held at Lord's from June 11-15, 2025

Mitchell Starc

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Starc rates IND-AUS Tests on par with Ashes

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

WTC 2023-25 points table: Pakistan, Bangladesh, England & SL rankings

Litton Das

Bangladesh beats Pakistan by 6 wicket in 2nd Test, clean sweeps series

Hafeez is "a very honest man" and no, there was no grouping. The team was good. And, we brought Shan Masood as the captain.
"He was a very good captain. He is still a very good player. He is still a captain in England's counties.
"And, I made Shaheen Shah the captain of the T20I team. That was also a very good decision, he said.
Ashraf, who headed the interim cricket management committee appointed by the government from June to January, said he had taken the right decision to bring in Hafeez as team director.
Mohammad Hafeez is an excellent cricketer and a very honest person, we brought him along. Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, and these players, we brought them along so that the coaching staff is with the team, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Bangladesh cricket team

Mehidy, Mushfiqur help Bangladesh script history against Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan

Centuries from Rizwan and Shakeel help Pakistan go past 400 in first Test

Pakistan, Sarfraz Ahmed, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Pakistan to get $70 million from ICC to host Champions Trophy in 2025

india vs pakistan

India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

Topics : PCB Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon