Home / Cricket / News / Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51

Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51

Root has equalled Sangakkara's record for most career Test centuries to place himself joint fourth in the all-time list

Joe Root

Joe Root batting against India in Manchester

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former England skipper Joe Root continues to enjoy a record-breaking run in the fourth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India in Manchester. Batting on Day 3 of the Test during England’s first innings, Root began the day by surpassing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the all-time list of top Test run-scorers, moving into the number three spot behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. But the Englishman did not stop there—he converted his strong start into a magnificent century to hand England complete control of the match. 
 
 
This is Root’s 38th career Test hundred, taking him level with Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time list of most career Test hundreds at joint fourth. He now needs three more Test hundreds to equal third-placed Ricky Ponting (41 centuries), seven more to match Jacques Kallis (45 centuries), and 13 more to equal Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s mammoth record of 51 Test centuries.

Most Test centuries by an individual player in Test cricket

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 329 15921 248* 51 68
JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 280 13289 224 45 58
RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 287 13378 257 41 62
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 233 12400 319 38 52
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2025 157* 286 13359 262 38 66
SPD Smith (AUS) 2010-2025 119 212 10477 239 38 43
R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 286 13288 270 39 63
Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 213 10099 313 40 33
SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1987 125 214 10122 236* 41 45
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 232 11953 400* 42 48
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 252 11814 374 43 50
KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2024 105 186 9276 251 44 37
AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 291 12472 294 45 57
SR Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 260 10927 200 46 50
ML Hayden (AUS) 1994-2009 103 184 8625 380 47 29
V Kohli (IND) 2011-2025 123 210 9230 254* 48 31
S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 280 11867 203* 49 66
DG Bradman (AUS) 1928-1948 52 80 6996 334 50 13
MJ Clarke (AUS) 2004-2015 115 198 8643 329* 51 27
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

