Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51

Former England skipper Joe Root continues to enjoy a record-breaking run in the fourth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India in Manchester. Batting on Day 3 of the Test during England’s first innings, Root began the day by surpassing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the all-time list of top Test run-scorers, moving into the number three spot behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. But the Englishman did not stop there—he converted his strong start into a magnificent century to hand England complete control of the match.
This is Root’s 38th career Test hundred, taking him level with Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time list of most career Test hundreds at joint fourth. He now needs three more Test hundreds to equal third-placed Ricky Ponting (41 centuries), seven more to match Jacques Kallis (45 centuries), and 13 more to equal Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s mammoth record of 51 Test centuries.
Most Test centuries by an individual player in Test cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|200
|329
|15921
|248*
|51
|68
|JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995-2013
|166
|280
|13289
|224
|45
|58
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|168
|287
|13378
|257
|41
|62
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2015
|134
|233
|12400
|319
|38
|52
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2025
|157*
|286
|13359
|262
|38
|66
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|2010-2025
|119
|212
|10477
|239
|38
|43
|R Dravid (ICC/IND)
|1996-2012
|164
|286
|13288
|270
|39
|63
|Younis Khan (PAK)
|2000-2017
|118
|213
|10099
|313
|40
|33
|SM Gavaskar (IND)
|1971-1987
|125
|214
|10122
|236*
|41
|45
|BC Lara (ICC/WI)
|1990-2006
|131
|232
|11953
|400*
|42
|48
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2014
|149
|252
|11814
|374
|43
|50
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|2010-2024
|105
|186
|9276
|251
|44
|37
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006-2018
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|45
|57
|SR Waugh (AUS)
|1985-2004
|168
|260
|10927
|200
|46
|50
|ML Hayden (AUS)
|1994-2009
|103
|184
|8625
|380
|47
|29
|V Kohli (IND)
|2011-2025
|123
|210
|9230
|254*
|48
|31
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2015
|164
|280
|11867
|203*
|49
|66
|DG Bradman (AUS)
|1928-1948
|52
|80
|6996
|334
|50
|13
|MJ Clarke (AUS)
|2004-2015
|115
|198
|8643
|329*
|51
|27