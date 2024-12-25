Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 12:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Maha govt announces Rs 5L aid for cricketer Vinod Kambli, assures support

Maha govt announces Rs 5L aid for cricketer Vinod Kambli, assures support

Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli | Photo: X

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a latest development, Shiv Sena has come forward to help former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently hospitalised at Aakriti Hospital in Thane, with the OSD of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Mangesh Chivate meeting him and fully assuring him of support and help from the party. A total of Rs 5 lakh rupees worth of assistance was announced by Shrikant Shinde Foundation to the cricketer.

On the instructions of Deputy CM Shinde, a help worth Rs 5 lakh has been announced and will be provided next week. During his meeting with the cricketer, active from 1991-2000, Mangesh said that the Deputy CM Shinde and MP Shrikant will meet him and his family soon and try to help him further in all possible ways.

 

Earlier, Dr Vivek Dwivedi, treating Kambli at Aakriti Hospital in Thane, said on Tuesday that the 52-year-old's brain condition is not stable.

Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home.

Earlier in December, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli and unveiled a memorial for renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. In the video of their meeting, Kambli appeared frail, raising concerns about his physical and emotional well-being.

Also Read

Year ender collage -- political comeback

From Maharashtra to Andhra, 2024 was the year of political comebacks

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Shiv Sena (UBT) might contest BMC polls by itself, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena, Cong also contributed to Ram Mandir movement, says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Simultaneous polls proposal a bid to divert focus from key issues: Uddhav

Narendra Bhondekar

Three-time Shiv Sena MLA denied cabinet berth, resigned from party post

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vivek Dwivedi stated that Kambli had a high-grade fever when admitted. The doctor noted that while the former cricketer's vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy are ongoing, and he is expected to be discharged in 2-3 days.

"We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home. He had a high-grade fever and difficulty walking due to the cramps. Upon investigation, we discovered he had a urine infection, as well as sodium and potassium deficiencies, which caused the cramps. A brain scan revealed old clots, likely from a recent stroke. He was admitted to the ICU due to low blood pressure. While his vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy continue. We are planning to discharge him in 2-3 days. However, his brain condition is not stable, with degenerative changes observed. We are prioritising his rehabilitation," Dr Dwivedi told ANI.

After being hospitalised on Saturday, Kambli said he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to Tendulkar for his blessings.

"I am feeling better now. I will never leave cricket because I remember the centuries and double centuries I have scored. We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar, as his blessings have always been with me," Kambli told ANI.

Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained by coach Ramakant Achrekar and attended Shardashram Vidyamandir school. On February 24, 1988, Tendulkar and Kambli famously shared a 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's.

The left-handed batsman Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career and accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs AUS at MCG

What is Boxing Day Test? India, Australia's Test record at MCG | IND vs AUS

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming

Australia

IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing 11, Travis Head fit to play

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be dangerous and hungry: Ravi Shastri

Topics : Shiv Sena Indian Cricket Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon