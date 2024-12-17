Business Standard
Simultaneous polls proposal a bid to divert focus from key issues: Uddhav

Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray demanded a transparent election process before implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Centre's move to introduce a bill on simultaneous polls in the Lok Sabha was an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country.

Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray demanded a transparent election process before implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal.

He also said the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government should pay Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme as promised before the state assembly polls held last month.

Currently, women in the state get Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.

 

Meghwal moved for introduction the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election" and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.

"The One Nation One Election (proposal) is an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country," Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) leader also slammed the Centre over shifting of the iconic painting depicting signing of documents after Pakistan army's surrender in 1971 war from the Army chief's annexe in South Block to the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The former state chief minister asked why was the painting shifted as it was a symbol of bravery of Indian soldiers.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

