Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

Clarke acknowledged that India's squad is short on experience, especially with Rohit and Kohli missing

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India prepares to begin its transition into a new era of Test cricket, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke believes that the team, despite its lack of experience, has the talent to challenge England in the upcoming five-match series. With stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the longest format, and key bowlers like Mohammed Shami unavailable, the Indian side will rely heavily on fresh faces and youthful energy. Clarke, while analysing the squad, noted that India’s ability to adapt quickly in unfamiliar English conditions will determine the outcome. He singled out left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a potential game-changer, and said his impact could very well tilt the series in India’s favour. 
 

Clarke backs India’s talent but flags inexperience

Clarke acknowledged that India’s squad is short on experience, especially with Rohit and Kohli missing. He pointed out that while transitions are natural in cricket, the lack of seasoned campaigners could make the English tour especially challenging. Clarke said the squad travelling to England was less experienced than he had anticipated, adding that five Tests in English conditions would be a tough ask for many first-timers.

Bumrah’s role crucial, availability uncertain

The Australian legend also expressed concern about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability across the series. According to Clarke, Bumrah not playing all five Tests due to workload management could force India to strategise wisely. He questioned whether the pacer would be used in the first three matches or spread across the series.

Kuldeep can be the deciding factor

Clarke strongly praised Kuldeep Yadav, calling him India’s potential "X factor". He said the spinner has earned his spot and possesses the ability to turn matches with his variety and control. Clarke believes that if India is to win the series, Kuldeep could be the defining figure due to his match-winning qualities.

Fresh faces bring new energy

India’s squad includes several uncapped or relatively new players in English conditions, like Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Arshdeep Singh. Clarke stated that their lack of scars or baggage might actually work in India’s favour, allowing them to play fearless cricket under pressure.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

