BCCI announces major rule changes for domestic cricket tournaments

BCCI announces major rule changes for domestic cricket tournaments

Ranji Trophy to begin on 15 October; new promotion-relegation rules, tweaked SMAT format among major reforms

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a raft of format changes across its domestic cricket structure ahead of the 2025–26 season. Following an Apex Council meeting on Saturday, the board unveiled a revamped Ranji Trophy schedule and significant updates to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and other white-ball tournaments. With an eye on enhancing the competitive balance and overall quality of play, the BCCI has streamlined promotion-relegation rules and added new phases like the Super League to certain competitions. Officials stressed the need to “maintain standards” following concerns over performance disparities, especially after weaker teams struggled in elite divisions last season. 
 

Ranji Trophy to Be Played in Two Phases

India’s premier first-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy, will begin on 15 October and conclude on 28 February 2026. It will be conducted in two phases, with the first leg running from 15 October to 19 November, followed by the second from 22 January to 1 February. The knockout matches are scheduled for 6 to 28 February. A notable change is that only one team will now be promoted and one relegated between the Plate and Elite groups, a reduction from the earlier two. This updated system will also apply to all multi-day men's tournaments, including junior categories, starting with the 2026–27 season.

Super League and Plate Group Revamped in SMAT

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been reformatted to include a Super League phase. Teams topping Groups A and B will directly qualify for the final, while the bottom six from last season will compete in a reintroduced Plate division. This change ensures every qualified team gets three additional matches, aimed at offering more game time to in-form sides. The SMAT will run from 26 November to 18 December.

Qualification Criteria Shift to Net Run Rate

In a significant overhaul of the qualification mechanism, the head-to-head record has been dropped as a tiebreaker. Going forward, net run rate (NRR) will be the deciding factor if teams are level on points and wins across all white-ball formats.

Zonal Format Back in Duleep Trophy; Irani Cup Dates Announced

The Duleep Trophy will return to its zonal format, with squads to be picked by respective zonal selection committees. The competition will be held from 28 August to 15 September. Meanwhile, the Irani Cup has been slotted from 1 to 5 October, bridging the early domestic red-ball fixtures.

India vs New Zealand White-Ball Series Venues Outlined

The BCCI also pencilled in tentative venues for the much-awaited India–New Zealand white-ball series scheduled between 11 and 31 January 2026. The series will span Hyderabad, Rajkot, Indore, Nagpur, Ranchi, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram, covering three ODIs and five T20Is.
 

Topics : BCCI Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

