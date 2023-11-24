Sensex (-0.07%)
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

Wasim, a left-handed batter, played 55 ODIs scoring 986 runs averaging 42.86 and he plucked 44 wickets with his left-arm spin

Imad Wasim

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim (Photo: ICC)

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing curtains to his eight-year international career.
Wasim took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision, having played 121 international matches across ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan.
Imad's final outing for his country was in April this year in a T20I against New Zealand at Rawalpindi. The Welsh-born Wasim made his international debut with the Men in Green in May 2015 in a T20I against Zimbabwe at Lahore.
"In recent days, I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career, and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," the 34-year-old Wasim wrote in his retirement note.
"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true."

Wasim, a left-handed batter, played 55 ODIs scoring 986 runs averaging 42.86 and he plucked 44 wickets with his left-arm spin.
From 66 T20Is, Wasim made 486 runs and took 65 wickets.
"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel."

However, Wasim said he would continue to focus on his playing career as a non-international player.
"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan cricket team Imad Wasim International Cricket Council

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

