Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing curtains to his eight-year international career.

Wasim took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision, having played 121 international matches across ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan.

Imad's final outing for his country was in April this year in a T20I against New Zealand at Rawalpindi. The Welsh-born Wasim made his international debut with the Men in Green in May 2015 in a T20I against Zimbabwe at Lahore.

"In recent days, I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career, and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," the 34-year-old Wasim wrote in his retirement note.

"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true."



Wasim, a left-handed batter, played 55 ODIs scoring 986 runs averaging 42.86 and he plucked 44 wickets with his left-arm spin.

From 66 T20Is, Wasim made 486 runs and took 65 wickets.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel."



However, Wasim said he would continue to focus on his playing career as a non-international player.

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.

