World Cup: 'They eat 8kg mutton..'- Akram rips into Pakistan cricket team

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram rates Shaheen, Bumrah and Babar-Virat

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after PAK vs AFG match

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

Afghanistan slay Pakistan by 8 wickets as Babar and Co stare at elimination

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after PAK vs AFG match