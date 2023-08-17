Wasim Akram asks PCB to delete commemorative video clip without Imran Khan

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Wednesday asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to delete and apologise to fans for making a commemorative video clip without featuring Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning captain.

On August 14, the PCB shared a video clip celebrating the best moments of Pakistan cricket and the crowning moment was understandably the World Cup victory 31 years ago.

But Imran, who led that team, was not to be seen anywhere in that clip which ran for 2 minutes and 21 seconds.



The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i

Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathwayPCB should delete the video and apologise, Akram wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Under Imran, Pakistan made a remarkable charge to the victory from the brink and defeated England in the final at MCG by 22 runs, till date their only 50-over World Cup win.

After his playing career, Imran turned to politics and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in 1996.

The 70-year-old former all-rounder rose to be Pakistan's Prime Minister in 2018, a post he held until April last year before getting evicted from office following a no-confidence motion.

Imran was arrested on August 5, and is currently serving a jail term in the Toshakhana case.