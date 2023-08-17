Confirmation

Wasim Akram asks PCB to delete commemorative video clip without Imran Khan

On August 14, the PCB shared a video clip celebrating the best moments of Pakistan cricket and the crowning moment was understandably the World Cup victory 31 years ago.

Wasim Akram

Akram, who played a vital role in that triumph, expressed his dismay over omitting his fast bowling mentor from the video.

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Wednesday asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to delete and apologise to fans for making a commemorative video clip without featuring Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning captain.
But Imran, who led that team, was not to be seen anywhere in that clip which ran for 2 minutes and 21 seconds.
But Imran, who led that team, was not to be seen anywhere in that clip which ran for 2 minutes and 21 seconds.
 

Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathwayPCB should delete the video and apologise, Akram wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Under Imran, Pakistan made a remarkable charge to the victory from the brink and defeated England in the final at MCG by 22 runs, till date their only 50-over World Cup win.
After his playing career, Imran turned to politics and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in 1996.
The 70-year-old former all-rounder rose to be Pakistan's Prime Minister in 2018, a post he held until April last year before getting evicted from office following a no-confidence motion.
Imran was arrested on August 5, and is currently serving a jail term in the Toshakhana case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wasim Akram PCB Pakistan cricket team Pakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

