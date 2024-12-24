Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 02:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

The live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa was disappointing as they lost the T20 series against the Proteas 0-2. However, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan bounced back strongly in the three-match ODI series, which saw them record their first-ever whitewash over South Africa in ODI cricket in the Rainbow Nation. With the white-ball cricket part done and dusted, both teams will now focus on the red ball in an all-important two-match Test series starting Thursday, December 26.
 
The home team, South Africa, will be a more desperate side in the series as they have a chance to feature in their second-ever final of an ICC event after the ICC T20 World Cup final earlier this year. They now stand only one win away from booking their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle at Lord’s in 2025. The Proteas currently have 63.33 percentage points and are at the top of the WTC points table. If they win the first Test of the series, they will reach 66.66 per cent points, and even a loss in the next Test will only drop them down to 61.11 per cent, which will still be more than enough to see them through to the final. The scenario remains the same if they lose the first Test and win the second. 
 
 
On the other hand, Pakistan, who are in the seventh spot on the points table with 33.33 percentage points, are already out of the final race. This means their only job will be to make South Africa’s life tough and keep them on edge throughout the series.
 
Pakistan vs South Africa Test venues:

Also Read

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

Allan Donald

Bob Woolmer was a genius of cricket, says Proteas legend Allan Donald

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan completes a 3-0 sweep of ODI series against South Africa

New Zealand cricket team jersey

NZC delegation arrives in Pakistan to assess security for ODI tri-series

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan builds momentum for Champions Trophy with ODI series win over SA

  • Centurion
  • Cape Town
Pakistan vs South AfricaTest series timetable:
 
Date Match Venue Start Time (IST)
Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test SuperSport Park, Centurion 1:30 PM
Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Newlands, Cape Town 2:00 PM
 
Pakistan vs South Africa Test series squads:
 
Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha  South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk)  Check latest news on India vs Australia Test series here

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests live toss and match timings, live streaming, and telecast

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series begin?
 
The South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will begin on Thursday, December 26.
 
What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?
 
The first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
 
What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?
 
The second Test match between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.
 
What will be the live toss timings during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series?
 
The live toss during the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will take place at 1:00 PM IST for the 1st Test and 1:30 PM IST for the 2nd Test.
 
What will be the live match timings during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series?
 
The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST, while the second Test will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India?
 
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will be available on Sports18 Networks in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India?
 
The live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

Over-tinkering of technique: Ponting on reasons behind Gill's poor form

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS - Modern-day great will figure out: Rohit on Virat Kohli's form

Vinod Kambli

Kambli health update: What caused Vinod Kambli's recent hospitalisation?

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit reveals why Tanush picked ahead of Kuldeep-Axar

Scott Boland, Australia cricket team

IND vs AUS: Boland fine-tunes length in net session before Boxing Day Test

Topics : South Africa cricket team Pakistan cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon