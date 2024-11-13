Ponting vs Gambhir: 'Prickly Character' remark escalates tensions | WATCH

Business Standard
We have quite a bit of history against each other; I've We actually coached him at Delhi Capitals, and he is quite a prickly character, says Ponting ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test

Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting

Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting found himself at the centre of a fiery exchange on Wednesday after responding to India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s sharp jibe. Ponting, known for his unapologetic candour, called Gambhir a “prickly character” and defended his recent comments about Virat Kohli’s lean patch, insisting they were not intended as a slight. 
 
Ponting’s honest take on Kohli sparks debate
 
In an interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Ponting had raised concerns over Kohli’s prolonged dip in form. He pointed out that, with only two centuries in five years, any other international cricketer would struggle to retain a place in the Test side. However, Ponting also expressed confidence in Kohli’s resilience, highlighting the star batter’s ability to bounce back.
 
 
Gambhir, when asked to respond to Ponting’s remarks, dismissed them bluntly, asserting that the Australian legend had no reason to worry about Indian cricket.
 
“Prickly Character” remark escalates tensions

Reacting to Gambhir’s rebuttal, Ponting did not hold back. Speaking to 7News, he said, "I was surprised to read the reaction, but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir… he’s quite a prickly character, so I'm not surprised it was him who said something back."
 
The comment was laced with humour, as Ponting added, "If he comes my way, yeah [I’ll shake hands]. I don’t expect him to, though. We have quite a bit of history against each other. I’ve actually coached him at Delhi Capitals, and he is quite a prickly character," he said with a grin. 
 
Ponting sets the record straight
 
Ponting then clarified that his remarks about Kohli were not intended as criticism. "In no way was it a dig at him [Kohli]," he said. "I actually followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and he’ll be keen to bounce back over here."
 
He also suggested that Kohli himself might be feeling the pressure of his diminished returns. "If you ask Virat, I’m sure he would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years."

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

