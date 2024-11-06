Business Standard
Who is Thomas Draca? the first Italian player to register for IPL auction

Draca's registration at a base price of Rs 30 lakh in the all-rounders' category signals a significant step forward for Italian cricket on the global stage.

Thomas Draca

Thomas Draca, Italy's medium pace bowler. Photo: X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thomas Draca, a 24-year-old medium pacer, has made history by becoming the first player from Italy to register for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Italian bowler burst onto the international cricket scene in June this year and has since played four T20 Internationals. Draca’s registration at a base price of Rs 30 lakh in the all-rounders' category signals a significant step forward for Italian cricket on the global stage.
 
Global T20 success elevates Draca’s Reputation
 
Draca’s impressive performance at the Global T20 Canada in August turned heads in the cricketing world. Finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, he scalped 11 wickets from six innings, boasting a stellar average of 10.63 and an economy of 6.88. His exceptional showing cemented his reputation as a bowler to watch.
 
 
Signed by MI Emirates for ILT20
 
Draca’s talent didn’t go unnoticed, with the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates signing him for the upcoming season of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE. This milestone underscores his potential to make an impact in franchise cricket, paving the way for his IPL journey.
 

IPL Auction Dynamics: 204 Slots Up for Grabs
 
The IPL mega auction, set to unfold with teams allowed to retain up to six players, will see franchises building squads of 25 players each. A total of 204 slots remain available after 46 players were retained by the 10 teams combined.
 
Team Purse Analysis: Punjab Kings Lead the Pack
 
With a total auction purse of Rs 120 crore, teams are strategising their moves. Punjab Kings hold the largest purse at Rs 110.5 crore, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rs 83 crore, and Delhi Capitals with Rs 73 crore. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have Rs 69 crore each, while Chennai Super Kings come in with Rs 55 crore.
 
Last Year’s Winners and Runners-Up in the Mix
 
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 51 crore, while five-time titleholders Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up Sunrisers Hyderabad each have Rs 45 crore. Rajasthan Royals bring up the rear with Rs 41 crore. With high stakes and ample funds, the auction promises intense bidding wars for emerging stars like Draca. 
Italy's cricket achievements:
 
Italy's cricket achievements, while modest on the global stage, reflect the growing influence of cricket in non-traditional regions. Here are some of their key highlights:
 
Affiliate and Associate Status:
 
Italy became an affiliate member of the ICC in 1984 and was promoted to associate status in 1995, marking significant progress in their cricketing development. 
 
ICC Tournaments:
 
Italy has participated in various ICC tournaments, including the ICC World Cricket League (WCL). Their best finish was in Division Four, with consistent performances keeping them competitive in lower divisions.
 
T20 International (T20I) Status
 
In 2018, Italy was granted full T20I status, allowing them to compete in ICC-sanctioned T20 matches against other associate nations.
  European Cricket:
 
Italy has regularly competed in European Cricket Council (ECC) tournaments, finishing as runners-up in the ECC Trophy in 2000 and 2008, highlighting their regional competitiveness.
 
Emerging Stars:
 
Players like Thomas Draca and others participating in global franchise leagues, such as the IPL and ILT20, indicate the rising talent pool and international recognition of Italian cricketers. 
  Development Efforts:
 
Italy's domestic cricket structure has grown significantly, with efforts focused on youth development and inclusivity, particularly among migrant communities
 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

