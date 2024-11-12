Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / SA vs IND 3rd T20I preview: India eye batting revival at Centurion

SA vs IND 3rd T20I preview: India eye batting revival at Centurion

Since 2009, India have played only one T20I at this venue, which they lost by six wickets in 2018 and have only one survivor from that squad in this side -- Hardik Pandya.

South Africa vs India 3rd T20I

South Africa vs India 3rd T20I

Press Trust of India Centurion
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian batting line-up need to get its mojo back against a resurgent South Africa to regain the lost ground on rather unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash the third T20I here Wednesday.

Since 2009, India have played only one T20I at this venue, which they lost by six wickets in 2018 and have only one survivor from that squad in this side -- Hardik Pandya.

Along with that unfamiliarity factor, India will also grapple with the ordinary form of their batters, particularly when the pitch here is touted to be similar to the one at Gqeberha quick and bouncy.

 

In the second T20I, India batters struggled against South African pacers upfront, getting restricted to 124 for six, and Centurion has similar characteristics.

The problem starts from the top more precisely with Abhishek Sharma, whose extended lean run with the bat has now snowballed into a serious concern. He is in desperate need of a good outing here before the management thinks of juggling the combination. 

Even now, they can think of giving the job of partnering Sanju Samson at the top to Tilak Varma and bring in Ramandeep Singh in the middle to add more muscle to the unit.

However, the senior batters like skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya and Rinku Singh too cannot absolve themselves of the blame entirely for India's struggles.

More From This Section

Mohd Shami

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Australia vs India 1st Test: Perth pitch report

India vs Australia 1st Test: Perth pitch report, key stats of Optus Stadium

India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

India vs Pakistan: A cricket rivalry shaped by politics, wars and diplomacy

India vs Pakistan

ICC awaits PCB's decision on conducting Champions Trophy in hybrid model

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes harmone replacement surgery

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy to become Anaya

Both Suryakumar and Rinku have shown only fleeting images of their prowess here while Pandya made 39 in the second match but he consumed 45 balls for it.

In fact, the power-hitter took 28 balls to find his first boundary and, again, could not find the ropes between balls 39 and 45.

So, these three batters will have to chip in more to support in the in-form Samson or to carry India to a strong total even when the Kerala man has a vapid day.

Similarly, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan had two contrasting games. Arshdeep returned with figures of 1 for 25 at Durban, but in the second game he had stats of 1 for 41.

The left-arm pacer's third and fourth overs which went for 28 runs including four fours in an over against Tristan Stubbs made a deep impact on the low-scoring match.

So, they will be eager to change the script here, unless the management looks at other options such as Yash Dayal or Vysakh Vijaykumar. 

However, the efforts of Varun Chakravarthy, who bagged a maiden fifer in the previous match, and Ravi Bishnoi over the last two matches have been outstanding and the spinners will be looking for an encore in the third match to hand back the advantage to India.

The expected bounce and pace on the pitch here will be an encouraging factor as well for the Indian duo.

From a batting perspective, South Africa too face a similar issue as senior pros skipper Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are yet to fire in this series.

They required runs from less-pedigreed batters Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee to get over the line in the second contest, and the Proteas will certainly cherish a heftier contribution from their veterans, especially against Indian spinners.

Teams (from):  India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh. Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen. Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger. Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton. Andile Simelane. Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.

Match starts at 8.30pm IST.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Varun Chakaravarthy

Getting fifer while defending 125 is incredible: Suryakumar lauds Varun

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy records best T20I figures for an Indian spinner

SA vs IND 2nd T20I highlights

SA vs IND 2nd T20 HIGHLIGHTS: South Africa level series 1-1, beat India by 3 wickets

South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live match time today

South Africa vs India 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

SA vs IND 1st T20

SA vs IND 1st T20 HIGHLIGHTS: India take 1-0 lead in series, beat South Africa by 61 runs

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon