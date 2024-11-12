Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL: Munaf Patel named Delhi Capitals bowling coach ahead of mega auction

IPL: Munaf Patel named Delhi Capitals bowling coach ahead of mega auction

Munaf Patel takes over from former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, who parted ways with Delhi Capitals amicably.

Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Cup-winning fast bowler Munaf Patel has been appointed as the new bowling coach for Delhi Capitals, the franchise announced on Tuesday (November 12). Munaf will join the coaching staff led by Venugopal Rao, the Director of Cricket, and Hemang Badani, the head coach.
 
Earlier this year, the franchise parted ways with long-time head coach Ricky Ponting, and Rao and Badani were entrusted with assembling the rest of the support staff. Munaf will take over the role previously held by James Hopes. 
Munaf Patel takes over from former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, who parted ways with Delhi Capitals amicably. This change came after DC also ended their partnership with former head coach Ricky Ponting in July 2024 as part of a broader team overhaul. Since then, the franchise has focused on building a coaching staff primarily composed of Indian members.
 
  Munaf Patel in IPL over the years  In addition to his experience representing India in all three formats, Munaf has played 63 IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Lions, taking 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.51. His last IPL appearance was in 2017.
  DC ahead of IPL 2025 auction
 
For the upcoming three-year IPL cycle and the mega auction later this month, DC has retained key players including spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, South African batter Tristan Stubbs, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel. Heading into the auction on November 24-25 with the third-highest purse of INR 73 crore, DC aims to strengthen their squad significantly after missing the playoffs in the last three IPL seasons.
   

Also Read

Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell

Will RCB buy Maxwell in the IPL 2025 mega auction? Aussie drops a hint

Thomas Draca

Who is Thomas Draca? the first Italian player to register for IPL auction

IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players signed up for 204 vacant slots

Base price of marquee Indian and overseas players ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 Auction: No Stokes; check base price of KL, Pant and others here

IPL 2025 mega auction date and time

IPL 2025 mega auction date, time, venue, remaining purse, live streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon