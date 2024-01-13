Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Prasidh Krishna picks up injury during Ranji match; uncertainty looms

Pacer Prasidh Krishna on Friday picked up a left quadriceps India pacer Prasidh limped out of the field after bowling 14.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Group C match

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pacer Prasidh Krishna on Friday picked up a left quadriceps injury during Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat, casting a cloud of uncertainty over his availability for selection for the upcoming assignments, including India's home Test series against England.
India pacer Prasidh limped out of the field after bowling 14.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Group C match.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The paceman picked up the wickets of Manan Hingrajia and Siddharth Desai as Karnataka bundled out Gujarat for 264 runs in 88 overs on the first day.
PTI understands while his MRI scans results are awaited, Prasidh is all set to miss the match against Gujarat.
However, his availability for the five-match home Test series against England, staring later this month, is yet to be ascertained.
But in general, quadriceps injury takes at least four to six weeks to heal as per its intensity.
The 27-year-old is currently under the care of Karnataka team physio, but as a BCCI contracted player, he can also link up with the India A' support staff, who are also in Ahmedabad as part of the two-day match against the touring England Lions.
Prasidh had made his Test debut during India's recent tour to South Africa after missing out on the action for nearly a year owing to a lumbar stress fracture.
However, his effort in the Test series against the Proteas was less than satisfactory after plucking just two wickets from as many matches, averaging 65. His economy too stood at 4.64.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

It was hostile environment in Ahmedabad: Mickey Arthur on IND vs PAK match

Nazmul Hasan leaves BCB president office after 12 years to become minister

IND vs AFG 2nd T20 Preview: India eye series win in Indore, Kohli to return

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

IND vs ENG 2024: India squad for 1st 2 Tests announced; No place for Kishan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ranji Trophy Cricket Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon