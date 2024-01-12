Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG: India squad for 1st two Tests announced; No place for Kishan

Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team while Jasprit Bumrah got vice-captaincy. Three wicket-keepers were named in the squad, but there was no place for Ishan Kishan.

India cricket team

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

The senior selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced the India squad for the England Test series on Friday. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team while Jasprit Bumrah got vice-captaincy. Three wicket-keepers were named in the squad, but there was no place for Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul, KS Bharat and Dhruv Juel are the three wicket-keepers in the squad for the first two Tests.

India squad for first Two Tests vs England
Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.



Topics : Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli KL Rahul India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Ishan Kishan

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

