Days after Kapil Dev's comment on team India players, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rejected 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's claim that the current players have become arrogant. While talking to media persons, Jadeja said that such comments from ex-players generally come in when India lose a match. "Such comments generally come when the Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India, and that is our main aim; there is no personal agenda," Jadeja added.However, 24-year-old Jadeja said that ex-players have the right to share their opinions."I don’t know when he said this. I don’t search for these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-players have full right to share their opinion, but I don’t think this team has any arrogance," Jadeja added.Notably, Kapil Dev lashed out at the current lot of Indian players in an interview with The Week, saying "sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything." 64-year-old Kapil Dev's remarks came after former India opener Sunil Gavaskar had earlier told an Indian daily that players like VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid used to come to him to seek help when they looked out of form in international cricket. But now no one comes.