Jasprit Bumrah’s much-awaited comeback in the Indian team has finally been confirmed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing him as the captain of the team touring Ireland for three-match T20I series. BCCI announced the 15-member squad on Monday, July 31 for the series that will be played from August 18 onwards in the European country. The team includes Ruturaj Gaikwad as the vice-captain. For Gaikwad, it will be the much-needed practice ahead of his Asian Games assignment in which he will lead Team India. India’s Squad for the Ireland seriesNEWS - @Jaspritbumrah93 to lead #TeamIndia for Ireland T20Is.Team - Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep…— BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2023Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.