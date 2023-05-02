RCB vs LSG: Emotions get better of Kohli and Gambhir, once again!

In the aftermath of a low-scoring match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played Monday, May 1, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had a heated exchange of words.

Both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100 per cent of their match fees. Another LSG player, Naveen-ul-Haq, was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for arguing with Kohli during the match.

At the end of the match, when players of both teams met to shake hands, emotions got the better of Kohli and Gambhir and resulted in an unfortunate exchange. As things turned sour, at one point, Kohli and Gambhir two had to be physically stopped from approaching each other. RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG captain KL Rahul separated the two.

Earlier, RCB had scored a low total of 126/9 which appeared difficult to defend. However, a poor batting show from the LSG combined with an impressive performance from the RCB bowling attack, RCB was able to limit LSG to 108 runs in 19.5 overs. RCB won the match by 18 runs.

The tensions originated when Lucknow's Naveen-ul-Haq came to bat, and he and Virat Kohli had a round of in-game sledging.

Notably, this is not the first time that Gambhir and Kohli have had a heated exchange. In 2013, when Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the two had a similar exchange of bitter words.





Well bold, RCB. ???? — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 1, 2023



In the past, LSG and RCB have made distasteful posts on their official Twitter handles.

A win like last night was bound to send social media buzzing! ????‍????????



Here's a look at how our boys celebrated defending the lowest score in #IPL2023! ????#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/tu59PB7J9X

Former RCB captain Anil Kumble expressed his disappointment with the behaviour of the two. He said, "Lot of emotion goes in (the game), but you don't want to be displaying those emotions. Yes, you need to have a conversation but this is something that is unaccepted. No matter what, you have to respect the opposition. You have to respect the game."