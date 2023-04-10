close

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG preview: Back at home, Bangalore aim to find form

Royal Challengers Bangalore are back at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium where they won their first game.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 preview. Photo: Sportzpics

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 preview. Photo: Sportzpics

After an amazing first game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were back to where they often are: struggling. They were thrashed by the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR's Shardul Thakur scored 79 against Challengers' bowling lineup. Bangalore were unable to play the spin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy and newbie Suyash Sharma too got wickets against them. Will they be able to put on a different face this time?. 
The Bengaluru side is up against Lucknow Super Giants who recently beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and are brilliant at home. Away from home though, they lost to Chennai Super Kings. Now, playing away from home again, they would look to minimise the mistakes they committed against Chennai and utilise the high-scoring wicket of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benagluru. 

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 15
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Pitch Report
Shorter boundaries, true bounce and lots of dew to help the batters make M Chinnaswamy the best ground to bat on. There is no help at all for the bowlers except for the early swing and it is expected to remain true to its nature.

RCB vs LSG, Lucknow Weather Forecast
The humidity in Bengaluru will keep on increasing as the night progresses and it will move up from 29% at 07:00 pm to 48% at 11:00 pm IST. Still, it will not be very humid and thus help the players remain fresh throughout the game. There will be no cloud cover, which would mean a lot of dew is on the way. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination
The Challengers have not experimented much with their playing so far. Dinesh Karthik is not in great touch, but the team would look to persist with him behind the stumps. Mohd Siraj and the other pacers were off the mark in the last game. Hopefully, Faf du Plessis and Co will hope that they come back to being consistent. Wayne Parnell has come in as a replacement for Reece Topley

RCB predicted playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohd Siraj

Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants playing combination

Quinton de Kock will be the big question flashing across the faces of KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir as they will have to choose whether to play him in place of Kyle Mayers or not. They could play them both with Rahul himself batting at number three and then replace either of them with a pacer which could either be Mark Wood or Romario Shepherd when they bowl. 
LSG predicted playing 11

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur
Impact Substitute options: Mark Wood, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. 
Topics : KL Rahul | Virat Kohli | Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Lucknow Super Giants | Bengaluru | Faf du Plessis

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

