IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG preview: Back at home, Bangalore aim to find form



The Bengaluru side is up against Lucknow Super Giants who recently beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and are brilliant at home. Away from home though, they lost to Chennai Super Kings. Now, playing away from home again, they would look to minimise the mistakes they committed against Chennai and utilise the high-scoring wicket of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benagluru. After an amazing first game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were back to where they often are: struggling. They were thrashed by the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR's Shardul Thakur scored 79 against Challengers' bowling lineup. Bangalore were unable to play the spin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy and newbie Suyash Sharma too got wickets against them. Will they be able to put on a different face this time?.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 15

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Time: 07:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Pitch Report

Shorter boundaries, true bounce and lots of dew to help the batters make M Chinnaswamy the best ground to bat on. There is no help at all for the bowlers except for the early swing and it is expected to remain true to its nature.

RCB vs LSG, Lucknow Weather Forecast

The humidity in Bengaluru will keep on increasing as the night progresses and it will move up from 29% at 07:00 pm to 48% at 11:00 pm IST. Still, it will not be very humid and thus help the players remain fresh throughout the game. There will be no cloud cover, which would mean a lot of dew is on the way.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

The Challengers have not experimented much with their playing so far. Dinesh Karthik is not in great touch, but the team would look to persist with him behind the stumps. Mohd Siraj and the other pacers were off the mark in the last game. Hopefully, Faf du Plessis and Co will hope that they come back to being consistent. Wayne Parnell has come in as a replacement for Reece Topley

RCB predicted playing 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohd Siraj

Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav

LSG predicted playing 11



LSG predicted playing 11 Quinton de Kock will be the big question flashing across the faces of KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir as they will have to choose whether to play him in place of Kyle Mayers or not. They could play them both with Rahul himself batting at number three and then replace either of them with a pacer which could either be Mark Wood or Romario Shepherd when they bowl.



Impact Substitute options: Mark Wood, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur