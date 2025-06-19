Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rishabh Pant reveals India batting order ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday confirmed that Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4 in the Test series against England, while he will follow the skipper at the No. 5 slot.

Press Trust of India Headingley
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

The retirement of Virat Kohli had made it mandatory for India to find a new batter at No. 4, and Gill is now going to bat at the pivotal position.

"I think there is still discussion going on about who is going to play 3. But 4, 5 are definitely fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at 4 and I am going to stick to No. 5 as of now, and rest we are going to keep on discussing that," he said.

 

Pant also said he maintains a wonderful relationship with Gill on and off the field.

"I think me and Shubman have a really good camaraderie off the field. If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field as well. That is something I've always believed," he noted.

"Me and him, we gel really well together. We keep on having conversations and the kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that is really going to be special for us.

England too will be without their retired veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Pant said it was a relief to see the legendary pair missing from England line-up but was not ready to underestimate the current bunch.

"Definitely, it feels so good when both (Anderson and Broad) are not there. Because coming from the last two tours, they've been there for England for so many years and I've only come for two tours. But at the same time, they have enough ammunition as an England bowling line-up.

"We don't want to take anyone lightly because our team is also young. They're still looking to develop themselves. But at the same time, we've got to play our cricket and respect the bowlers and opposition where it needs it," he explained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

