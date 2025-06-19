Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: 'Time for us to step Up' - KL Rahul backs Karun Nair's comeback

With childhood friend Karun Nair returning and Kohli-Rohit retiring, Rahul opens up on personal preparations, shared journeys, and India's future in red-ball cricket

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India gears up for the first Test against England starting Friday, senior batter KL Rahul voiced his excitement over Karun Nair’s return to the Test squad. Having grown up playing cricket together, Rahul spoke with warmth and admiration for his longtime friend and teammate. "We started playing cricket as 11-year-old boys together and we have been on this journey ever since," Rahul shared, adding that both of them had faced highs and lows in their careers. 
 
Nair, who scored a triple century against England in 2016, endured an eight-year absence from the national team. Despite the long wait, Rahul commended Nair’s persistence and recent domestic form, calling it a testament to his resolve.
 
 
From setbacks to a stellar domestic run
 
"What has stood out is the way he has performed in the last 2-3 years," Rahul said, pointing to Nair’s consistent performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. According to Rahul, Nair’s commitment to going "back to basics" and his experience in county cricket shaped his comeback journey. "To have that drive to make a comeback to the Indian team despite all the hardships is commendable," he said.

Rahul, who had a strong IPL season, expressed hope that both he and Nair could now enjoy a long stint in India’s Test setup.  Check India vs England latest news updates here
 
Rahul prepares for a tough English challenge
 
Reflecting on his own readiness for the England tour, Rahul revealed that his preparations began right after the IPL ended. "I spoke to my coach as well to get prepared for this assignment," he said. Acknowledging England’s strength at home, he noted, "It’s going to be a challenge for all of us as we are a comparatively young team."
 
Kohli, Rohit will be missed in the dressing room
 
Rahul also addressed the void left by the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. "Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss," he said.  Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
 
Having played all his 50-odd Test matches alongside at least one of the two, Rahul admitted the dressing room would feel different. “To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision,” he said, adding that both legends had “given absolutely everything for the country.”
 
With that chapter closed, Rahul concluded, "It’s time for the rest of us to step up."

Topics : KL Rahul India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

