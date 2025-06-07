Rohit Sharma will be missed deeply: Pant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

As India prepares for their biggest red-ball challenge of the year—a five-match Test series in England—a new era begins under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The Indian squad landed in the UK on Saturday, carrying the weight of history and the hopes of millions. This is the team’s first Test assignment since the retirements of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and it marks a period of transition for the side. Rishabh Pant, now vice-captain, offered a light-hearted yet heartfelt tribute, joking about missing Rohit's quirky mid-match instructions. According to the BCCI’s official release, the team reached London in full spirits, including key names like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Sudharsan. With memories of past defeats still fresh, India hopes to rewrite the script this time around.
Fresh leadership lands in England
Shubman Gill, newly appointed as India’s red-ball captain, leads a rejuvenated side as they arrive in the UK for a tour that could define the next phase of Indian Test cricket. In a video posted by the BCCI, players were seen settling in and enjoying light moments as they geared up for the long series. Along with Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant looked cheerful yet nostalgic, referencing Rohit Sharma’s humorous on-field line—“garden mein koi nahi ghoomega”—from a previous home series. “We’ll miss that energy,” Pant admitted with a grin.
A transition series for both sides
This tour marks India’s first Test series without stalwarts Rohit and Kohli, both of whom called time on their red-ball careers earlier this month. R. Ashwin also stepped away, leaving the team with a younger core. Meanwhile, England too is in a rebuilding phase. With James Anderson retired and the likes of Bairstow, Foakes and Ollie Robinson dropped, a new-look English squad has been named for the opening Test at Headingley.
India A continues warm-up campaign
To acclimatise to English conditions, several Indian players have been participating in the ongoing unofficial Test series between India A and the England Lions. The first match ended in a draw, while the second began on 6 June at the County Ground in Northampton. The rest of the squad is expected to join the main group shortly.
Five Tests, five venues, one goal
The full series will span June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at iconic venues: Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, The Oval and Old Trafford. India’s last series win in England came back in 2007. Under fresh leadership and with new faces eager to make their mark, this tour could mark the dawn of a new Test legacy.