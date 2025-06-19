Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Indian batter Tilak Varma joins Hampshire for county championship matches

Indian batter Tilak Varma joins Hampshire for county championship matches

Young India batter Tilak Varma has signed with Hampshire to play four matches in the ongoing Rothesay County Championship between June 22 and August 1.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma. Photo: @BCCI

Press Trust of India Hampshire (UK)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Young India batter Tilak Varma has signed with Hampshire to play four matches in the ongoing Rothesay County Championship between June 22 and August 1.

The 22-year-old left-handed allrounder from Hyderabad will be available for Hampshire's next four fixtures, beginning with their away clash against Essex at Chelmsford from June 22-25.

Varma has represented India in 29 matches, including 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs with two centuries -- both against South Africa in November 2024 -- and three fifties, including an unbeaten 72 against England earlier this year.

A rising T20 star, Varma made his debut in the format in 2019 and was picked by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 IPL season.

 

Since then, he has scored just under 1,500 runs in 54 matches for the franchise at an average of 37.47 and a strike rate of 144.41, including eight fifties. 

Also Read

England cricket team

ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

KL Rahul

IND vs ENG: 'Time for us to step Up' - KL Rahul backs Karun Nair's comeback

Chris Woakes returns to England Playing 11

Woakes returns: Check England's Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India here

India vs England 1st Test: All you need to know

England vs India 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming, telecast

Gary Kirstern, Shubman Gill

Shubman is primed to take on the International stage by storm: Gary Kirsten

As of June 2025, he holds the second-highest average in T20Is -- 49.93 -- the best among batters from ICC full-member nations.

"It's fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches," said Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket.

"He's an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL, and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer."  Varma also has a strong red-ball resume, having played 18 first-class matches, including appearances for India A in the Duleep Trophy and against England Lions earlier this year. He has scored over 1,200 runs with five centuries and four fifties at an impressive average of 50.16.

Hampshire currently sit seventh in Division One after finishing runners-up last season -- their best result since 2005.

After the Essex match, Varma is expected to make his home debut for Hampshire against Worcestershire at the Ageas Bowl from June 29-July 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

England vs India 1st Test pitch report

Spin or swing: How will the Leeds pitch behave in IND vs ENG 1st Test?

MLC 2025

MLC 2025: New York vs Seattle Orcas playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill embraces English challenge ahead of Test captaincy debut

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders playing 11

MLC 2025: Washington vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Bowlers don't hide behind the bat: Bumrah on pacers' cricket career

Topics : India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon