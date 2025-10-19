RO-KO disappoints: Kohli departs for a duck; Rohit fails as well in Perth

India’s senior batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, endured a nightmare start to the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Both stalwarts fell cheaply, leaving fans stunned and the dressing room silent.
Rohit, who opened the innings, managed just eight runs before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. Kohli, chasing a delivery from Mitchell Starc, was out for a seven-ball duck — his first-ever duck in Australia in ODIs. The early dismissals rocked India's top order, and when Shubman Gill followed soon after, the visitors found themselves in deep trouble within the first nine overs.
Kohli’s first duck in Australia
In what marked a rare failure, Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in 30 ODI innings on Australian soil. Starc, bowling with venom on a lively Perth pitch, enticed Kohli into a false drive. The ball pitched outside off and shaped away, drawing Kohli into an expansive shot away from his body.
The thick outside edge flew toward backward point, where Connolly dived full-length to his left to pull off a stunning catch. With that, Kohli’s brief stay ended at 0 off 8 deliveries. Notably, Starc became only the second bowler — after England’s James Anderson — to dismiss Kohli for a duck twice in international cricket.
Hazlewood draws first blood with Rohit’s dismissal
Rohit’s dismissal set the tone early. Facing Hazlewood’s probing lines and hard lengths, the Indian captain tried to guide one outside off but could not control the bounce. The delivery, clocked at 137.6 kph, moved just enough off the seam to catch the edge of Rohit’s bat.
Renshaw, positioned at second slip, crouched low to complete a neat reverse-cup catch. Rohit’s short stay yielded just 8 runs off 14 balls, with one boundary. It was a familiar sight — Hazlewood celebrating, Rohit walking off with a shake of the head, and the Australians roaring in unison.
Gill’s promising start cut short
After the early setbacks, Shubman Gill looked in good touch, striking a couple of crisp boundaries. However, his innings ended abruptly in the ninth over when Nathan Ellis struck with his very first ball.
Gill attempted to glance a delivery angling down leg, only to get a faint inside edge. Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe moved swiftly to his left and completed a low catch. Gill’s 10 off 18 balls was the last bit of resistance before the rain break interrupted play.
Australia dominate early session
Opting to bowl first on a bouncy Perth track, Australia’s experienced new-ball attack exploited the conditions perfectly. Hazlewood and Starc bowled with control and discipline, using the extra bounce to trouble the Indian batters.
At the first break in play — brought about by rain — India had already lost their top three inside nine overs, leaving the middle order with the daunting task of rebuilding under overcast skies.
